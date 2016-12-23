-
Now Playing: Michael Fassbender Opens Up About Working With Alicia Vikander
-
Now Playing: Michael Fassbender Sings Patsy Cline's "Crazy"
-
Now Playing: Michael Fassbender Cannot Stop Cracking Jokes During Interview
-
Now Playing: John Lithgow Sings His Catchy Children's Tune 'I'm a Manatee'
-
Now Playing: John Lithgow on 'Excitement and Fear' of His Latest Role
-
Now Playing: 'Walking Dead's' Jeffrey Dean Morgan Squirms and Fidgets When Asked to Sing
-
Now Playing: Tom Ford's 4-Year-Old Son Refuses to Wear Anything but Black
-
Now Playing: Michelle Dockery on 'Good Behavior,' Life After 'Downton Abbey'
-
Now Playing: Michelle Dockery Sings Sweet, Melodic Rendition of 'Blue Skies'
-
Now Playing: Josh Groban on His Broadway Debut in 'Great Comet'
-
Now Playing: Josh Groban Sings Rousing Rendition of Charlie Chaplain's 'Smile'
-
Now Playing: Ruth Negga Stirs Oscar Buzz, Talks New Film 'Loving'
-
Now Playing: Mel Gibson on Returning to Directing and Overcoming Controversy
-
Now Playing: The 27 Best Political Movies and TV Shows to Watch Now
-
Now Playing: Juliette Lewis Talks 'Secrets and Lies'
-
Now Playing: Juliette Lewis Sings 'On the Sunny Side of the Street'
-
Now Playing: Scariest Halloween Movies of All Time
-
Now Playing: 'Walking Dead' Star: 'No One Is Safe on That Show'
-
Now Playing: Sarah Jessica Parker on 'Divorce' and How It Inspired Her Return to TV
-
Now Playing: Ava DuVernay Hopes You Will Leave '13th' With a Curiosity to Know More