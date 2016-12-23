Transcript for Michael Fassbender Cannot Stop Cracking Jokes During Interview

I'm telling how this is not a wanted to do things don't do it. Just wow. It is happening. You're about to enter BS news what you're about to see hear and feel. Other memories of some rooms into my. Boy. Hi everybody I'm Peter Travers and this is popcorn where we tell you what's happening at the movies and there's a movie now called. Assassin's creed. Based on very famous video game and it stars my guest Michael Fassbinder who I have to say. When I heard he did this I thought. This guy fool that he's doing video game news at ID you know what's with him as he just sold out to the paycheck forever but now. That I've seen it I realize that it's a movie that actually has a mind you know art so it's great to have you here for this because I thought well I'm gonna have to face him. And say is this another Jonah hex is what got what it did it again you did it. But what I'm a. So tell me what made you get involved with this. As not just an actor but a producer that I suggest the actors it it's still not meeting them. Harmless old their future interests just laughs. You turn you know Irish and German on me on a dime either Santo who to have reporters just yet the room are exactly which. I. I just sat don't the guys from Ubisoft I'm not a gamer so it never played the game before. And I just having lunch with the youth often so politics with useful once a long term. Like this but particularly to good restaurant. Doesn't even have to be fair greatest. But for no we're for typhoon. And they let you go to upon but something that's now I see just how he feels he. Well I have a good reason the apparent death go read ultimately left do you can. So. They to start to explain the war to me the world the sort of universe. Genetic memory that was the first thing that any. You know maybe we should pay attention this that the concept that within our DNA we've got the experience. And knowledge of our ancestors were passed down through the generations is a kind of survival aid. A fascinating yet also really scared and also really plausible yeah. You know it made a lot of sense to me. In and I thought well that's interesting to have something. Anchored liked. Something so real in a fantasy world is going to be very helpful first and then just the you know the world tempers. Sort of the idea of you know this sort of elite group in society. On the world they're powerful they're rich they believe in science in order and they also believe that some people should be enslaved. Are you talking about a recent election here in the US today and anxious and it's sounding very from the there's familiar things there that's for sure. That building walls Ingraham people taking away their free well. What have you done. I know it's funny is that when there's something fictional new look and go okay if the so uninteresting things here and and then of course the assassins themselves not a good guys we don't usually think of these yes as the good well good guys cut interest in that was the other thing that that really. Interest in me in this world is that it's a very morally ambiguous. World so there's no real clear good guys and bad guys. Both of them. You know compromise their ideologies. So like if for example of the assassins basically are there to protect pretty well at all costs which I think is a good thing he absolutely hopefully he will that month. Oh we needed we do need that it's essential that path but they also say that they stay there blade from the flesh of the innocent. And you know that in essence get sort of caught up in their action that's true or some people to. Are you now a major game had you've now been playing incessant. I'm actually entering into the competition. Like. I don't lives anywhere in the world I don't believe anything you said frameworks I don't know win you an extra time mindful that that's the crazy thing. Because it's just that close yet because I know whats so well what. Liar liar pants. But there's no way that you you. The August terrible I just kept like going to the corner bars crawl warmer than callable. And well we but I gotta talk about that could confuse you did talk about genetic memory that they immediately lost you fell asleep aren't you your money. Yes yes exactly what aka scary hit him hit in point is something that he. Still fall of action action well when I sit and had a mind and heart I meant it. There's something that you feel about this. You know this the poster behind you which is two youths an excellent investor it is an excellent posters are two faces. Well one of them separated by 500 U that's right yes that's right. That you let you leave out in Europe opening description when I was scared about Jeremy who worked against you you've got you're gonna talk was about the game. I was in the middle of explaining assassins shop in downtown. I'll shut up for. Refuse to OK to timeline. Time lines present day and then. With the use of this machine called the animus. Which can access our genetic code and in the way sort of we genetically time travel like I think it genetic Delorean. If you will with his take a big armed yes hit none not none of the video game in the video game with justice chair if you play began computer you know this. That it's a sort of like if you don't know that it is time. Somebody who nobody told me and the notes. But we didn't want element with the kind of present day to be and in art. Figure you know when he's experiencing. Its ancestral memories we wanted him to be linked with thank you. For to be very physical experience so we introduce the arm in the movie which Ubisoft says that there's an unknown. Bringing to their game so that's theme here is fun cross it crossed homeless nation. But yes count is this tech what a guy he's too quickly its support yet he's tortured well you know he's had a tough life. Basically parents taking away from a many young age in and out of you know institutional. Sort of facilities whether we sort of in his teens are in his adult life he's he's he suffered incarceration. Effect when we meet them. He's on death row means about being executed. And so is a very sort of cynical character. Frenzied bidding yeah I wouldn't. And it's only through his experience in the animus and living. Through the eyes of regular hours ancestor that he starts realize that the loans to something greater than itself and has this lineage to to the brotherhood but. Regulars not have basically blind back now would going to pubs there in Spain he's got the inquisition to deal with he's a busy guy beneath them is because guys running around the place. It doesn't sit down for cut Petit. You know he's he's on the go yet and regular hours is is is the opposite account is somebody that definitely. You relate to the most neither neither. Now you not for the good. What of that that's your somewhere like in that center pending on the day that's right it's where I don't have to really you know get involved. Now if it fails just sit back and watch you could. In this movie the creepy guy in the court I don't know that you would dispense. It would if it's me. And you know FC alive new stuff I'd meet meet me on a good day. I would say I wanna do that I want to jump off. Accuses her day competent that I can do this if I can do it a lot of the jumping all right he didn't do. But you know Edson. You know ahead of foot massage usually in the day let my trailer you know. Maybe that's an anti Heath you know sometimes it didn't even bother going to say it definitely watch if you could have Skype into consistently two we know it was a nice people at the hotel. No I have them during 95% of the fights myself. You're doing it by team with other doing adult that I know not to hit you they know not to anybody have allowed that that it just yet yet. You can do. Yeah I can hit them. But I don't. That's the Stephenson goma that is it he apparently thought on this apparently punches loans to go nuts. We hear that message and have him on the show they must have irked. No I think it's just his way. That's why all the way and that's why they'll look terrified when we even think I'm or. Here because they're coming from the nominee if you ever get terrified he could terror an incessant no. His face knows no fear you you know obviously series for ten cents. Talk about the direct focus would be longer if this guys really. Know that you could be used it. I'm that then. Nominated for Ken that's right. I have you been nominated here yet as a youth group yes there yet c'mon you that like me but now you are. I'm good working with this guy who else do you Steve McQueen that's it will move in a usually find out something personable electric photograph compromising position. And then forced them to work with me and I get in their earnings. The guys doing with. And then you say let's do video it's like there's this small film called assassin's creed and you know and kick and got the script. Are you interest it. And with the cash. That the mills. Going with his background. I have no idea to you don't talk about other people know it don't you know you understand it to you had that ruled that people give him that he directly in the it depends some days they have to look me directly in the and others to Iraq and yet they've they're not ultimately in the the trick is to know when you know it's like look at me don't don't look at me filled with me you're doing his Marion Cotillard your costar both here I think marriage sometimes an actual scenes. Look at me. So if you watch the movie there's a lot of scenes or she's not looking at me. And for good reason. We value what a secret that live from the littlest it's just that about a man. You know she's just so sad about it she sat there like had he lived with you know reputation for doing its act. Well I find that it gives an edge. And it brings a sort of energy he's just tortured them and them that's right to do manipulation if you notice he's your ministry I don't behalf. I mean it's. Better what that is I can get people to lie to me that's right I just. There you go to buy you the truth is studio eight for pre budget this movie for free. Which I think was a mistake it. Well that you do a lot of big movies I'm just rocked my whole project and Purcell. Trying to stem cells sexually about it and yet if that's our immediately went on and stated in another person. Yeah I think we're talking. Oh please you know I mean you know if you wanna talk artistic results are drastically -- and to show every week. He's he's a fundamental reasons so much of this is yeah I guess he's the director of story but you didn't go with him from the barred from shake you from the bars you and he says it agreed I said now we feel apart together to us and see what's to assess movies you've sold Irish today. When he had a German lesson that you would have to turn. It's not your mood on a given day and let's let the Germans. Does that's carrying the German side window okay. Very precise you can tell. And how have you grow up being both two side I don't crawl. He just never had to make it look like mission additional guest speaker Peter. It's so good. What's all the while owners from any role you know to be irresponsible you know like you've been able do you feel responsible if people see on the screen they don't know elect active and they think. Here's here's a serious guy we. There you lay them them being dues from troubles and in troubled people and tune your credit now. I mean very few people of your stature as you just explain to me that's right it is Perkins. Would you agree like Franken have been people have had. Yes but I also you know that was another thing that could stay at the hotel by the pool. You know it's you know throw anyone and said they suspected him in its business. Just at the end it to progress I think we're or something people can I think whole act ahead of our pockets are productivity. Area. Anybody you know I had them come in I would sort of train them every day through here. The frank doubles. He makes me just sort of want to go back and watch the whole career you should watch and see how you fake your way through a slaying that thrives. Even when you played Bobby Sands and hunger effort to. He tells me so Zambia budget each year yet it was here we didn't use it in this film but we use that hunger which is. But you know out you don't even odd moved away and you've got a certain reputation when you did shame when you plain sex. There because you let everything hang out but he didn't do advantage that's that wasn't me I think go. Sorry ladies to those of you that we're so entry of gentlemen and ladies and were all really concerned animals not ever not you. So what motivates you besides the money. And a great deal I mean. I think this is nice it's nice you know you travel around in you know stay in nice hotels. Could you very nice restaurant do you know living in you know back in London and I get and I held it high society and anybody says I know this is all. Michael still live in the doubt that he lived in and that there may be that you keep I never managed are actually in fact I'd never live there. I have known him never. I've been Buckingham Palace fruitless. Really there yet the queen. It's sometimes visited sure people could catch me. When Romeo visiting the queen. They're going their propriety that we have soldiers in no buildings. This is the interview that will eat to destroy your career me that's right now I think basically it's you're not recordings. 00. I got both and always basically days. I thought this was and Atlantic Mumia that in an NC averaging. Anyway to I have to watch it if you're not fair hears about it and Barbara and I think you're watched since. I you played a movie critic once did I did RG Cox and England's best. That's what you're going to that you work I went into this part of Germany you come but wouldn't go between the Germanys. Yeah sometimes visit. Great Britain. Yes it does happen. And occasionally you'll visit America yes yes I do so I don't know if someone went through this flat you have the month and some always. Yeah and woke you in the middle of the night what voice would we. There could be something like one thing Greg Muir road mornings then. Keep up I feel like a like contest or really is three and you know. Boom boom boom. What was up from. Mean. Does with with the voice that I just I have no idea what was TV show. Nineties we'll boom who do. Green who blew through food and. You've gone through this sinking toward the end of the show humor and union resident near the murder of rip. Fell this twin peaks. Of humor. What you can be doing that it was when he. Because just wasn't a member of the guy in the red room. I do remember that show but it didn't include but no word now now I feel change in an area now and really really go. Will that I will professionally. Return to the start OK of what I sit and you could tell that world that there against their over that. Why. They should see assessed and creed why. At the end of the year Whitney. Multitudes. Shorts right world number two basics grew the rest. Star Wars that we. Why should they be themes that that's. Well you know they're going to be at home Christmas. As lovely as it is you get cooped up in the house. You know there's certain element of boredom that mean what better way to break that for them in the go to the cinema at the C assassin's creed. It's gonna change of life. It's. It's a film for everyone. You know babies particularly love this film they say they know they're probably wouldn't you know five and under is that a comforting sound and data that is just so they've been respond to an I don't know why I don't know why. Particularly when they vote the marketing people they were like. The demographic us and babies available of this. He again you shocked us with your insights into whatever that's what you know proud demographic. It's. You know maybe not I think people maybe I was there to and they like movies with that don't wake if they. Think this money. This is loud it flat out yes that might do it. That we believe is allowed and actually put them to sleep OK I gave you the opportunity to you have told the world that it's good for babies it's good for pay and it's. And it's loud and it's out so there's no more. And loud and good for bailout micro for babies. Should go through its gonna change your life act Ellsworth what that it is that the land what better thing to do a Christmas get out. You know bring some people would you go with said well then as we always do here we ended song. You completely do you what you did member you here with genes directly assertive refusing to say he refused he said to me want to spoil our attention monkey. You know what that's what this person from Pakistan. It. I thought I did a good man who. Well Scottish I don't know what matters to you thought it was. Pakistan. Five where unprovoked personal attack uptake well you know to I was just responding to what are hurt. That's all one can do so what are we gonna all I can do what should we do. You did admit that I don't so little boy's bathroom but yesterday it detective Brandon Ifill you know nobody wants to hear it here so if something that it owns the count which would be listening to in his head Arnold's not thinking creatively crazy but think they didn't we can do that okay declined OK you'll be hourly UB paths. And do it I think forced Microsoft to. Crazy and. Who raised you all are being playing so lonely me. Parent I'm crazy. In. Query Z more faintly and you still live. A that worry me. One a July let us or body. Wander. In. Wide in no. 'cause grave me move cry again. Graves T people are. And ready disease. Pool rule. News. Loud of Pakistani version had that look. With capitol. Know what will top that. Unit when you see people when he seized at the street you will get here computers Michael thing that. In a completely different way and a careful way the thinking which wranglings. That was you know there was. It was there's memories and that's on Africa. Deep memories and now here lab tests and yet loud loud. And good for aid group for babies Michael Peter I know what was ahead oh. But it was great it was crazy it can't be edited.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.