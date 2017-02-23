Transcript for Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell welcome son

An extra celebrity baby announcement Nick Cannon has welcomed his third child Mary Carey's ex took in two grand to share an adorable photo with his newborn son named. Golden sag on. Cannon along with a touching phrase sweeping main cure for a night but joy coming in the morning golden is Canon's first child with former miss Arizona Britain fell. Got ready shares five year old twins with Mariah Carey.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.