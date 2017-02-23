Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell welcome son

More
The "Chi-Raq" actor revealed that Golden "Sagon" Cannon, his third child, was born on Tuesday. Cannon posted a picture of his newborn baby on Instagram.
0:29 | 02/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell welcome son
An extra celebrity baby announcement Nick Cannon has welcomed his third child Mary Carey's ex took in two grand to share an adorable photo with his newborn son named. Golden sag on. Cannon along with a touching phrase sweeping main cure for a night but joy coming in the morning golden is Canon's first child with former miss Arizona Britain fell. Got ready shares five year old twins with Mariah Carey.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45684996,"title":"Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell welcome son","duration":"0:29","description":"The \"Chi-Raq\" actor revealed that Golden \"Sagon\" Cannon, his third child, was born on Tuesday. Cannon posted a picture of his newborn baby on Instagram.","url":"/Entertainment/video/nick-cannon-brittany-bell-son-45684996","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.