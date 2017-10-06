'OITNB' star Lea DeLaria speaks on her career and character

More
"Orange is the New Black" writers and cast members speak on the plot and character changes in season 5.
0:56 | 06/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'OITNB' star Lea DeLaria speaks on her career and character

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47952554,"title":"'OITNB' star Lea DeLaria speaks on her career and character","duration":"0:56","description":"\"Orange is the New Black\" writers and cast members speak on the plot and character changes in season 5.","url":"/Entertainment/video/oitnb-star-lea-delaria-speaks-career-character-47952554","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.