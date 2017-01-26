-
Now Playing: Deborah Roberts Interviews Ava DuVernay on 'Queen Sugar'
-
Now Playing: Ava DuVernay Sings Marvin Gaye's 'What's Going On?'
-
Now Playing: Ava DuVernay Hopes You Will Leave '13th' With a Curiosity to Know More
-
Now Playing: Carrie Fisher Wanted Harrison Ford to Sing During Her Oscars Tribute
-
Now Playing: Oscar Nominee Denzel Washington on Casting and Directing 'Fences'
-
Now Playing: Oscar Nominee Octavia Spencer Hilariously Reflects on the First Time She Won an Oscar
-
Now Playing: Oscar Nominee Dev Patel Says it Wasn't Easy Getting Roles After 'Slumdog Millionaire'
-
Now Playing: Oscar Nominee Ruth Negga Says the Buzz Surrounding Her 'Loving' Performance is 'Validating'
-
Now Playing: 'Moonlight' Director and Oscar Nominee Barry Jenkins on How He Handles the Awards Season Buzz Around His Film
-
Now Playing: Oscar nominee Isabelle Huppert on the Buzz Surrounding Her Performance in 'Elle'
-
Now Playing: Oscar Nominee Mel Gibson Awards Season Buzz: 'Affirmation, It Lets You Know You're Doing the Right Thing'
-
Now Playing: Oscar Nominee and '13th' Director Ava Duvernay on the Awards Buzz Surrounding Her Netflix Documentary
-
Now Playing: 'La La Land' Director and Oscar Nominee Damien Chazelle on 'Zoning Out' During Awards Season
-
Now Playing: Oscar Nominee and 'Manchester by the Sea' Star Casey Affleck on What led him to Take on the Role
-
Now Playing: Oscar Nominee Jeff Bridges Looks Back at his Very First Oscar Nomination
-
Now Playing: Oscar Nominee Jeff Bridges Reveals Where He Keeps His Academy Award
-
Now Playing: Oscar Nominee Mahershala Ali Reflects on his Much Buzzed About Performance in 'Moonlight'
-
Now Playing: Ben Affleck on Brother Casey Affleck's Oscar Nomination
-
Now Playing: Magic: 'It's Grrrrreat!'
-
Now Playing: Minneapolis, Home of 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show,' Mourns Its TV Daughter