Transcript for Oscar Nominee Dev Patel Says it Wasn't Easy Getting Roles After 'Slumdog Millionaire'

Was anything difficult for you would that what about racially ethnically all of that problem DN get that from casting people while that was going on. Where they said well I can't cast you in this because you're type. As opposed to. He it was kind of yet U I mean I think everyone faces a time costs and everyone to be a beautiful woman in be stuck in that time. In a senate need. More diverse roles are happening now he can see it changing but. Sometimes you just want to what you gonna keep the lights on pay the rent. So. This there's been times off to some dog and I looked out and it wasn't that sea of roles there was an anything. And I wasn't working and to stepped off this red carpet. Surrounded by oh these amazing act as an Oscar winners and there was nothing. And it's great that you think here's is all the good luck falloff. Nine I used to see ID so lithium. Dustin Hoffman and the red carpets. You know when he's wide eyed kids this like complete Vietnam had to buy everything we've seen in just look at me from Farmington. One is telling that but he thank you know it's old growth he's in valleys and it was this you know sometimes my motto has always been sometimes you can't take on the role in support of molds to in order to break it you know. If half the his. When you when Europe India carried thing you can inject something needs and slowly that Farmington shifts. In. And that's one of trying to do in line is now thirteen deletion of you know playing. It's pot recent Indian them like characters but institute there is a Dickensian Indian bully that struggling for survival and in this me. This Australian to trying it yet stories mold anyways. You know clothes like hiding these closest merit so why Amazon as a as a said. And an extension of myself so that's what we province in.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.