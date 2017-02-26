Oscars 2017: Nominees wear blue ribbons in support of ACLU

As part of a new initiative to support the American Civil Liberties Union, Oscar nominees and other stars are wearing blue ribbons with the organization's name on them.
0:25 | 02/26/17

Transcript for Oscars 2017: Nominees wear blue ribbons in support of ACLU

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

