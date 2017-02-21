Transcript for Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel preparing for 'standoff' with nominee Matt Damon

Over with he Matt Damon. And into the partnership well unfortunately we will see Matt Damon yeah unfortunately as a part of your show not as it nominated for the show I mean listen if I have to look at his face in the audience. Odds are I'm gonna say something I mean he's. He's in his mind archenemy really so. I mean if the Joker in the Batman or face to face there would be some kind of standoff and I would imagine that that will be the same. With you re route them. You want in court summary of news film. But lose I want the film Duluth I want him to lose was its its. What it however you want to look at it I would like him to go home with nothing I don't want my luck out of oh on his hands that he in his pockets and this had to be hanging as he believes that theatre. That's Michael and that the good night anything else is ice.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.