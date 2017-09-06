Phil Collins taken to hospital after suffering a fall from 'drop foot'

British rocker Phil Collins, who just started to tour again, had to cancel a few shows after he suffered a fall and was taken to the hospital.
06/09/17

And singer Phil Collins is apologizing to fans after head injury forced him. To cancel two concerts a statement on his FaceBook page says he fell walking to the bathroom and a hotel room. He's 66 years old and suffered from a drop foot and lost his. Balance Collins is in the hospital after receiving stitches near his eye he postponed concerts last night and tonight in London.

