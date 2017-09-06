Transcript for Phil Collins taken to hospital after suffering a fall from 'drop foot'

And singer Phil Collins is apologizing to fans after head injury forced him. To cancel two concerts a statement on his FaceBook page says he fell walking to the bathroom and a hotel room. He's 66 years old and suffered from a drop foot and lost his. Balance Collins is in the hospital after receiving stitches near his eye he postponed concerts last night and tonight in London.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.