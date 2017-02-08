Transcript for Prince Philip attends final official engagement

Jay royals send out today is Prince Philip marks his last initial so public appearance have her reign honoring the royal Marines. Yeah ninety's it's year old prince has been joking and retirement recently equipping and discovering what it's like to be on your last lakes. He is famous for off the cuff sometimes and supermarkets making meaningless bit flat. A reluctant public servant at first he's been by the queen's side for the last seventy years. So you'll first UT first and foremost to support the queen who's a want to sentinel. Opening ever and supporting it and doing good in the committed to this value group. Despite his advanced years the prince's stand more than fifty public events this year along with the queen they do more that. And back in May Buckingham Palace announced that the payments would be putting up his royal he. It's all taken its last Christmas the couple came down at the old. The prince has been hospitalized several times over the last few years but today. Looking ride his nineteenth year. We'll still see prince Phillip from time to time that the queen announced soldier on alone she is also slowing down gradually cutting back. And Prince Charles and those young were will be stepping up taking some of the load off the queen. Molly Hatcher ABC news London.

