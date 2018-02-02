Puppies rescued from hurricane-ravaged areas to star in 'Puppy Bowl'

More
This weekend's competitors include rescued pups from Florida, Puerto Rico and Texas.
0:38 | 02/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Puppies rescued from hurricane-ravaged areas to star in 'Puppy Bowl'
The roughest competition. Going down this weekend effort at ground either going to the poppies for the fourteenth annual puppy but we have some. About this year's competitors ready adding. So among that ninety dog battling it out for the Lombardi trophy. And the marquee we'll have rescue pops from hurricane ravaged areas like Puerto Rico Florida and Texas. And we have with special needs pups with sight and hearing impairments and so all of the puppies will be available for adoption with the viewers. Able to go online to animal planet's web site to rescue a puppy they see playing in the bowl. Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52801510,"title":"Puppies rescued from hurricane-ravaged areas to star in 'Puppy Bowl'","duration":"0:38","description":"This weekend's competitors include rescued pups from Florida, Puerto Rico and Texas.","url":"/Entertainment/video/puppies-rescued-hurricane-ravaged-areas-star-puppy-bowl-52801510","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.