Transcript for Puppies rescued from hurricane-ravaged areas to star in 'Puppy Bowl'

The roughest competition. Going down this weekend effort at ground either going to the poppies for the fourteenth annual puppy but we have some. About this year's competitors ready adding. So among that ninety dog battling it out for the Lombardi trophy. And the marquee we'll have rescue pops from hurricane ravaged areas like Puerto Rico Florida and Texas. And we have with special needs pups with sight and hearing impairments and so all of the puppies will be available for adoption with the viewers. Able to go online to animal planet's web site to rescue a puppy they see playing in the bowl. Oh.

