{"id":50869797,"title":"'Real Biz': Legendary music executive Clive Davis on Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen and more","duration":"37:52","description":"Davis shares stories from his time in the music business and gives his take on the state of the entertainment industry.","url":"/Entertainment/video/real-biz-legendary-music-executive-clive-davis-whitney-50869797","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}