'Real Live': Diversity in comic book movies

More
What's next for diversity in comic book movies after the record-winning "Wonder Woman" release?
11:46 | 06/16/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Real Live': Diversity in comic book movies

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48093523,"title":"'Real Live': Diversity in comic book movies","duration":"11:46","description":"What's next for diversity in comic book movies after the record-winning \"Wonder Woman\" release?","url":"/Entertainment/video/real-live-diversity-comic-book-movies-48093523","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.