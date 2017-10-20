Transcript for 'Real Live:' Can horror movies help end the box office slump?

I think here it's Friday I had had wanted to go to movies I think about. I think about it horror movies with how we approach in Atlanta that earlier. About half are correct I think about how to carry this weekend Hutus opening. Are sort out heartwarming movie is it be exonerated in particular this year it wasn't the greatest year for films and this is where the genre of horror movies comes to the rescue in theory re so in September we saw the new V. Huge UV. A 123 million dollars opening weekend he with the highest movie. You know film critic circles. Foreign movies really you know me Steve this year at the box office right. You know there isn't any theories right you know some of them are you know thought he is sort of like one good movie review and then dawn or movie. Banter like. OK you know they get into it and or one or good or movie it's cyclical in an immediate fix at all homelessness though it becomes a great movie than people get into it so. Let me ask you guys know what is the open horror movie genres can they really save a bad year of movies or is it almost like this. I'm just it was of a random. On were you know I think there's a couple of really interesting components there about why horror movies have been slaying at the box top and there were a lot of they didn't really get an a lot of the Reeve and is because. You know if you look at movies like get out which did absolutely. Amazing yet I'm advanced. Seem pretty Sarah on and Koch what was the other. That happy down debt and I think Gary's on amity and yet really low budget he was under five million for both of those movies they believe and you know you look at that. When you have kind of lesson of cooks in the kitchen almost in the production side saying like here take these notes make these changes and doing. Kind of all this like stats they kind of get to focus more on. How they're producing the film and getting it just right because the kind of pops you re and they want and they want to build. Something better product and those human music to of the past this year in terms of car so. I mean you yeah. I didn't end with yeah I mean I think that people are looking to or not just because. I mean I think people looking to par four escapism but I think people are looking don't or because yes it's not like you know. If this is your thing whatever but none of the slavery movie if not another heavy drama from Beatty Cora had is. Has always really but even particularly this year. Really had bid up part of the social consciousness but have not gotten credit has desert until this year. So now people are really talking about in a way get out is there's so much oust him from commenting after. It tackles interracial relationships recent it talks about racial fear in the summer he's not mean things. Is very bully in this talks about things that people. Don't. Consider abhorrent to actually tackle who actually does that fit it talks about bullying and you know things like that there was more than jumps fares which are grave and but it hasn't social commentary has that narrative that we are already talking about mr. Booth. Gone beyond through the typical slash and have visited Bolivia and I think so you know or Ruth would become sort of more I don't know like math they're getting. In a wider repeal also we're seeing this weekend Tyler Perry due to so. Obviously there was you know but do want their nasal bill right so is this what they only goes to you make so is this an example Tyler Perry obviously is not a horror movie directory no he's not coming from Friday the thirteenth he's not coming from chuck. Now horror movies an endowment of about the McCarrick has so much more better now and it amounted genre to be expanded and have certain categories of war which allows for a Tyler Perry to come and and it is great comedic aspect. Who write amble with everything about that as this'll familiar with the McCarrick terrorist. Because they are very scenic and Padres other movies and to allow the characters are developed close almost that's what I Perry has done was an out of on the journey. When these individuals from last couple years maybe even a decade now into the allowing Fred that to happen that they capping the reason why that is two as well this because we're open for that now you know horror movies because about blood and swore he wouldn't go for now BC on cable television consistently so now we're immune work without humor desensitized to seeing letting wars have a fan reaction to it several more open to go see it a credible mediator. And we hear he's keeps walking picket. If not we're haunted by they're getting our America. Future dress Tyler pair obviously you know a lot of films you know folks are African American storyline and the third goes back a little bit to your point candidates where horror movies now they're knowledge what they used to be you know they're tackling story lines are talking about yeah. Into racial story lines a couple they mean the fact that even any again. Partners TV is not their traditional slash and right comedic story line. But just the fact they hear that he's doing it you know it's not your typical you know like white director doing it is that again just another nod to the fact that this genre. It just continuing to you evolve rarely. Yeah I think. People are seeing in as a non. That they can. Back has representation. Various people women. There a lot of women John if lawmakers don't advocate that credit but there's a lot of them coming out there. Now on the extreme enough on the small screen there are women's college there are filming and mail filmmaker McCullough. Including Jordan Keogh who really. To me get out is so different than it and everything you do me and thought wasn't really expecting to do that but it's really carving espy's freebies. More marginalized filmmakers treat these stories that you know that that matter. And within them before go to our real target with that means that thought small predicting the pop hit with American horror story in the last year had a huge huge hit and I speak on the you know on the small screen TV. That has me that show has brought you know the genre of horror just don't need people like I never walking think of another show. On TV at least in that genre that became so huge and I never watch the before and you're talking representation. I feel like that show has been looking know with the arc of diversity in my ironically like there's been one of everything on the inherited in half and say I'd look at the casting notices go after that show it's like. Everyone could. Okay lay there is wherever I'm Tom Moore. Keep it within the Bane of arteries this week's real top are fever horror movies straight. All right so Kelly murder start with burger you get the gap through go with you first. Anyway so well this claim act I have not the largest storm. And I but I left I seen them when my friends he can't. And why are my favorites patent. Ally I think his 2000 wine is the other is with Nicole Kidman and you know psychological he will not assist at the ands. And ballots where the first that I remember really loving as a harmony so definitely enjoyed the get. End mine as a throwback. Scenario over. So my favorite pair of Orion has been the seventies as always going to be this. And likely in south definitive want from me is the texas'. In line yeah. Great acting very adding I've also read the book comes an assessment that. I also watch the series goes on out. But. Yet great performances it's just. I love the idea how arm its commentary around religion in the double behind how it also you know many passes in this narrative. Merits of the joy with my heat so I'm gonna land in between. Catalina. That you can't isn't that decades in the united right now street that there that the clocks he adds that bad it will only get excited. What my introduction to war and in Freddy Krueger meant that creepy note said to win they always say what ever you do you do not going to sleep yet and yeah there's a lot of fun out there that I can't tell. Phoenix. Is yeah. Break out an hour of every one of one to be Freddy Krueger for Halloween and I think everyone Linehan yeah. The serie a fifth I think that's a by the go to sleep but I still can't buy six. Aren't you joy and head of money. Orthodoxy very current it's the purge actually love the current period in particular the purge election year very current. I loved it is also that our take place sort of like the near future and that we're trying and I think given all the craziness going on right now in the political landscape it's really interest in your basic the purge the flight. The government have a larger 1 gay 1 evening to basically. Do you would every move on and they've mandated murder is it's crazy weird you watch it I think you watch a movie like that you automatically think you're like wait affect any really could do that. Couldn't happen yeah I like yeah. Never happened and what he's talking about grade pot and different and it's looking like well if it would Juliet out ailing brother but I thought it. I didn't love and I think that installed in particular also have some great doctors and then. Not Clinton's the word out of giggles hey dad were not have a big old slumber party and oh yeah. Watch I'm glad to have grabbed. The great job that's who finds Kelly then you don't mind things get. All right that's our sound this the commemorative going to be are you think you're watching real live we will see you next time and have a great weekend. But.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.