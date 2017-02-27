Remembering Bill Paxton on Oscars Night

More
ABC News' Bruno Roeber shares his memories of Bill Paxton from a watch party in London.
1:21 | 02/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Remembering Bill Paxton on Oscars Night
Again it's gonna write about from the mound. Academy. Awards parties. And we. We're in the we're just in the VIP area ready audience members. Sort of yeah Ines. Sons eight and two other. I'm and perhaps pay self bill passed that is also right rights. I'm done. It's funny how taxes and I think why these things might not just. Have a way of engaging you and he was a very. Engaging. I'm a possible life who actually met once on issues ABC with the right guys might have rights and it's funny. At least in your lives have become friends allies. To me very influential line at the moment it's at at this time we're at Thomas that it might have droplets that environment. I think their love of politics laying around. The Academy Awards. And it remains to be seen how much blame the press in this avenue south. But sadly there's a lot of Hispanics. All back going on. Here tonight. On what happened. On wall will be saddled won't amount is that how pumped rational way out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45770257,"title":"Remembering Bill Paxton on Oscars Night","duration":"1:21","description":"ABC News' Bruno Roeber shares his memories of Bill Paxton from a watch party in London.","url":"/Entertainment/video/remembering-bill-paxton-oscars-night-45770257","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.