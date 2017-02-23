Transcript for Rihanna named Harvard University's humanitarian of the year

To Rihanna is being celebrated for a very different kind of daughter that has nothing to do with her music. The eight time Grammy winner has been named Harvard university's humanitarian. Big year. The reason for funding of the state of the art center for oncology and nuclear medicine to treat then diagnosed breast cancer. In her home country of Barbados the 29 year olds joins past honorees James Earl Jones and tennis player Arthur ash. We're told that she'll be accepting the award at a ceremony on campus next Tuesday.

