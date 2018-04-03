Transcript for Rita Moreno recycles her Oscars dress from 1962

I would say national treasure that's right Rita are right oh I want to be most days okay. Rita which about this gorgeous gown you're wearing tonight. This is the down that I at lower in 1962. When I want my Oscar. It 1962. And it looks amazing. That's not fair. That is not fair and I feel better oh there it is look at that photo. Guess what you look better in it today. A gorgeous woman you do need you do know that you know I thank you thank you liked it singson. Yet you also have one of the shortest Oscar speeches on record corrects. Its. Would you like to tell us what that speeches right now and yet it was I don't believe it I'm holding it. Good lower. I leave you with bats. I did not expect. To when I so Judy Garland wound. So the that this was made of the Philippines. It is beautiful. You you look amazing in it now let's let's go back to that night is there anything that you right now would like to add to that speed up. I would like about forty different things I'm the morning mostly I wish I had I had accepted on behalf of the might people. That would have been so wonderful but. I swear it was so unexpected. Imagine. But you know what you're still here you are still. Amazing. And I'm 86. 86. This is what 86 looks like gentlemen and ladies are right but thank you for being here with us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.