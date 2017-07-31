Sam Shepard dies at 73 after battling ALS

More
Playwright and actor Sam Shepard has died, according to family spokesperson Chris Boneau. He was 73.
0:40 | 07/31/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sam Shepard dies at 73 after battling ALS
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48952886,"title":"Sam Shepard dies at 73 after battling ALS","duration":"0:40","description":"Playwright and actor Sam Shepard has died, according to family spokesperson Chris Boneau. He was 73.","url":"/Entertainment/video/sam-shepard-dies-73-battling-als-48952886","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.