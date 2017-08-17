Transcript for Behind the scenes of Rodgers and Hammerstein's 'The King and I'

I was stepping Robinson with EC music live at the Kennedy Center. The scenes look at the keen. It easy couples as are the other night. It's in the team Lincoln Center theater production and and yeah. Stars to this tired of this me here. Wednesday. On the and Marcus Kelly think you so her third. Eyes too and it's. Just this country. It's a national tour. Started. And there. Let's talk how can plot points. Well right in the hunt for for a little longer. So they were having a blast I think that's our ten month four and the companies so incredible moment. She was absolutely beautiful and we. Yeah. So having a blast two in the country. DC so where we're having incredible time stand models. Let notice it's beautiful show and it shouldn't we didn't consider two years ago here country and two beautiful story about love friendship and building bridges between countries because some in today's world. I think that's let me and it's saying he is ready you. We've got to send any different cities in the states and we've been very very it's every city is it different test not. Shot area has stated. They are not hiring Alan. It's its ads in the Atlantic spent time Benicio the end. Think it is every living thing seem to guide to cities and sound options. English. There statesman and a. Maybe you were reminded every city that we go to that we'll is such a beloved piece of American theater. That he's look at the audience that we see usually three generations of families sitting together and bringing the air grandchildren to see their first king and a and they can have experienced with the mother and with the grandmother and grandfather who maybe Sasha 5060 years ago another. Experiencing it would there of their grandkids and it's really beautiful and see that moment. Your characters. Are you prepared. To take off your accent or acts that are. They came looking mode and I think people looker you Renner. So I think it they're pretty the issue. Is that needs king. And it's most of its time and that appears like. Being colonized by the last so. To protect this country lives there's schoolteacher to just English and analyst weighs. It's a story about tension between countries and finds that bikes and two. Part say yeah. It's really nail a lawyer. Here. Yeah us. Between anti actresses. Who intelligence. Levy. So funny to people against these two different sides coming together he. Finally trying to find Great Neck and in the end and updating us now he and happening to me. That's going on donations it. Hearts but throughout homes and it's these unions it's not yet seen everything sounds. And if so many in the show that's so beautiful it's it's happening. What's nice. It's really. And honey it's different reaction that's something I've wanted this to you this is so much still this difference today. And she's dishonest and that's such a thing about touring as opposed to the city to show and one and one of the year for a year. By taking this beautiful story different cities cannot reads really differently and in each specific city isn't what that city's history is definitely I think. The next couple lives a tour of the in this house. An ending it's a different audience than Seattle or San Francisco or Chicago I think it's going to be with the huge thing for us. Plainfield. To play. Atlanta. We'll let you know so it advocates immediately do you think that what's what's the overlay theme of the show is his love and friendship and and building bridges together with the people from different back and I think. If that's something we do you. Two lead you really look like a couple of different places and need to tell a story about friendship and family. It's a beautiful message to bring. EC. East. This case. With some results and everybody recognizes it is. Oh yeah. What are my favorite. Still it's. It's. Movies it's ordinary time. She's she's. Told the that's. It's it's. People forget that our products Hammerstein. All air base because they. Foundation it on their musical theater. They were very progressive record you know they will almost all the most Venus shows are about progressive women. Lake very strong willed women who would who need he said instead that the men around them were not comfortable with Pepsi Center music that can unite carousel. You're in the South Pacific or all of us probably in this is written in the fifties so I think. By telling the story get to gauge it reminds us how far com if there cultures she's women cultures he's foreigners. You know anything. Viewers via RC. He worsens geniuses that the stories they were six years ago are still zero cents on T that you find yourself being. Following us execute an innocent until out of and a top stories in general is in the deepest. That's why is good to have children. We'll agents. I don't really just coming to see its. Really when these people like idiots that ruled that he would take shape and evasion. I mean that's being completely. Specifically to date back. A lot of political that is happening as recently and it can. People keep bring up lyrics of roses Hammerstein completely from the south Pacific's. Can't you gotta be carefully taught about racism and I think. RNH. Where they the police address. Social issues dead. Getting two million as is a political statement it's. It's about. Rather than. Embracing the fear of the unknown as to get to know somebody. Get out and needy can be less fearful when we get to. We'll plan members can you. Teachers and kids into the theater today. Sit back team. DE. What personal that you see these guys to. Part. How much currency back in September of last year them. Tulsa yeah and that process getting ready to. Here. She actually in the La La. Some checks would now because meetings act on this day. Obviously it did it would happen in this sense and this is epic action and I jumped from bullets costing. Them away. This has these kids asking that mean yeah its a sad. We were very. And optionally be you know that he intends to stop what it makes me stuck red and the people the people plus to them. Exception happening this entities. Senate lieutenant who. My approach here kept consumers and local union who did this sets. The three of them so hands on without production made it where there every day rehearsal and. I'll. And he is changing seasons but recently recently since the harvest is right news. I mean we've done. We just rest they really do cash pitching every city released today address. What and it's large cast lead on their kids in the house is how how does it working with the with children attention and a baby or poor auditing. And yeah. He lifting everything you and then they have we have seen children in every city rehab. And again. Idaho schools there could hear them on the road in Fulton whose travel with us and I didn't say you know. You have convention where her children some of you. When you're when you work with kids and me played father and you really. Have to become best version of yourself continuing to work every day. You you can you know exactly you have to you have to be an example not just as an actor but as as a as a friend as Colin. And so I think we hear sample. His company be there are sets of siblings and children should of their married couples within the company within our crew there are married couples and I think that is. Makes us feel it traveling family and I hopefully. Means especially like to believe things that we at least we sat down like games and pension will be signing bonuses coming back. RA constantly seek to bomb outside us. MP3. Eyes and minds. As it attracts me. That she was meant to take that. It. Yeah. Aside from the music is beautiful story and lessons. We get them commission let's talk cost you mentioned the dress at about 45 pounds. Let's take a look at. You're scary head SEC. Makes its I think it's fair. Let's happily see you here. Beautiful beautiful costs. And here it is he question. Talk to. Those community. Regionals Reid asked for this production. Her actions have them in tennis action. There are few pieces. That were rebuilt in New York City weird rehearsing and building that showed New York back in September. We used a few different cops in shops around your city to build two new pieces for us. It'll our parks in sooner they see just hated all over. To and we re cultured and maintained a lot of the stuff what they have Broadway. And it's just it's so nice talk was about mr. street. Here Laura. Winners. This is the iconic dress that she wears in the second act office. I'm yanks got tired of it did this your car has finally here is. Bundling is being sheet music capes. It's a little like me force it against her to cage in the back some really. Wearing the dress out anymore and then its former layers on top of that. It does a forty pounds forty room house. And then she's got heated why this issue is good day. And again that can't be eating it's well. Everything is so beautiful. Yeah yeah as well as. And we can take a look at. Me. Think we have the senate. A look at our class. My knees and in its. Wow. Like the list is so. That we keep. Zoo which went tag anywhere and McNabb hasn't completely there yet another of the latest news is one of his cold. I'll pack it we have three. I didn't Brittany keys with me today it's kind of with the government. Yeah. Other prevalent over. Even while it more than me. The next layer and the top heart and it what's funny is it all ties together for one of the things he did to make sure you know. Layers for accidentally correctly is weak clerk. The latest raises that figure is it's him they act. All of them quietly Saturday he had seen. Yeah him it'll work out it looks like. Wake. You it's long. Particularly evident tired. Us. It may. Disease me that yeah. The buses. And he's met his. Paul. Aaron NASA's. It's not helping in the investigation obviously been dancer and conceded and. Yet it is easier and it's kind of interesting as well as it to have it's actually a helmet that they Wear. So it's kind of like protected in it's also a mask. I think is very Smart how they will help ease the fact that it's a home and it's very they're very curable they are fragile but they're still very terrible. We have six dancers in the valley that where on the history of the guards in green. The dogs. And to quick change into these pieces. And that the it's really well there the valleys and wrinkles sequence in the shadow a lot of color lot of Traci casket feed all the beatings he lot of that's partly beating your way. And her dresses way. Cesaire team assembled backstage she used to help and it's it's C got captors. Which in an active. Yeah. It's. Because you. There are serious threat and we have we traveled three R&B. If they fit into the heads of the war sets of answers. Every city train mini dressers. Home and. Because we have never heard back stage another gentleman's club. Because his people like lacy AT step ahead to come as the team's record in one day. Different textures and huge orchestra that we deploy it in every cities when people do show up was there. They see that musicians people backstage. And it's what America. Testament to our amazingly dense professors. You know this weekend and we. It seems easy. Love doesn't work out on stage having to worry taxi. This is. Me constantly. Since its. Yeah and maintenance expense. This. It's actually pass entities. It's very. And and. I mean it's awful places definition of evil that the royal court. Ha call it that some very high level. And in the oil every day and I think that's it's she just went. Consumers can town goes into the cities and just potency onstage asks you what's going on behind me at all right. And works as well. Mormons less. Here we finished so. Yeah. It's. It. That. It. It. It. Let me. And travel the country and I'll pick up states. That are being heard played. Well I don't like zinni still wants to get everything into adulthood. After touring that country for ten years I've never been in New Orleans. Thanks god who went in won here. Its sights to see hear and see if you look at. Hands down went to thanks to the Kennedy Center. Nikkei it was access to the news African American history. And cultures. Was incredible was everything. I want it to via is going to be. I spent a solid five hours there including lives the most amazing cache museum campaign and existence it's it's incredible food. Knows it's an experience that I think and I've been talking about that happened. Two minorities and it was just. Yes that's hives this group is questioning that his options Sybase story became red in it himself. They actually happened U and eat night who apron and sorry yeah. You can have real life it is to use president and region and its equity in the instant case the archives that was many things so that. Sites. In his hand wouldn't see ourselves. Some think he dictated summer but it's fascinating because direct line from that letter. About Henderson put into action. The wording was was so specific real and it was incredible and to see that there's a photo of him. It's. Like yeah. Response. That then it. Will Buchanan. Atlanta's eight years. So that is another guy fair Ingram. It's cost he's received it. Costs so. Its it's me this morning. On track and I. Worth. Are. Me back at hearing his name and him alone priestly leaders is an adult let treatment that they picked out of here is. I don't really minimal. Yeah. I'll direct link to the to protect anything. It Bentley in Cleveland. Built it out yeah. Six I mean look at him he's all different styles of dresses. Did you people. Yeah. He just ordered. If it's spot treatment. I. Yeah a high school middle school grateful for an obscene. She I think every show have someone in the audience that. Seen in thirty years or twenty years and it's. Overwhelming and special. And my mom's coastal penises for me every day at little cost when he badly in the past for instance. This big for the Olympics. Well this is an 83 speaking with all. You it's such a beautiful production really it's. If you have not seen it yet to show right here in DC this weekend and also touring or the next seeing here six studies that he. Yeah. It's look it up again and I think yeah absolutely exhausting it seems to you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.