'Silence of the Lambs' director Jonathan Demme dies at 73

Oscar-winning director Jonathan Demme, best known for iconic films including "Silence of the Lambs" and "Philadelphia," has died from complications from esophageal cancer, ABC News confirms.
0:30 | 04/26/17

Transcript for 'Silence of the Lambs' director Jonathan Demme dies at 73

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

