Transcript for Singer Brandy taken to hospital after becoming unconscious on plane

And we're following another breaking. Story singer brandy. Was taken off of a plane in Los Angeles and taken to a hospital police and Los Angeles called. To LAX this morning about a sick passenger onboard a delta flight heading to JFK airport. The plane had not left the gate please confirm that brandy Norwood was that sick passenger delta employees at that she was. Close to one conscious shortly after boarding by the time they got to the jet way she was fully conscious. Take into an area hospital.

