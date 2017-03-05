-
Now Playing: Conscious Eating
-
Now Playing: Pierce Brosnan offers up a soulful rendition of 'The Mountains of Mourne'
-
Now Playing: Son of music icon Quincy Jones talks new health documentary
-
Now Playing: Pierce Brosnan: 'Acting for me is my life force'
-
Now Playing: Goldie Hawn meeting Amy Schumer's dad is the sweetest thing you'll see today
-
Now Playing: Foreigner performs 'Cold As Ice'
-
Now Playing: Mark Hamill pranks 'Star Wars' superfans for charity contest
-
Now Playing: Zoe Saldana on her 'fan-girl' moment on 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' set
-
Now Playing: Foreigner performs 'Feels Like the First Time' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Brad Pitt opens up in first interview since split from Angelina Jolie
-
Now Playing: Everything to know about Pippa Middleton's wedding
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Kimmel reveals his newborn son's health scare
-
Now Playing: Met Gala 2017: The most exclusive ticket in town
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Kurt Russell talks about the making of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'
-
Now Playing: Fox News executive Bill Shine resigns amid scandal
-
Now Playing: New art installed at Madrid street art project
-
Now Playing: Robert Downey Jr.'s new campaign with Omaze
-
Now Playing: Robin Williams' final film, 'Absolutely Anything,' to be released
-
Now Playing: Janet Jackson on touring, baby weight
-
Now Playing: Olympic gold medalist Julie Foudy's advice for her younger self: 'Awkward is awesome'