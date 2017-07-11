-
Now Playing: Millie Bobby Brown reveals she 'didn't even know what a record player was' before 'Stranger Things'
-
Now Playing: 'Stranger Things 2' stars judge Halloween costume contest
-
Now Playing: Sneak peek at Jared Leto's new film project, 'A Day in the Life of America'
-
Now Playing: How 'Stranger Things' star's role as Eleven changed her life
-
Now Playing: Kelsea Ballerini performs 'I Hate Love Songs' live from Nashville
-
Now Playing: Kelsea Ballerini rocks out to her hit song 'Unapologetically'
-
Now Playing: Kelsea Ballerini performs 'Roses' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Kelsea Ballerini dishes on winning her 1st songwriting award
-
Now Playing: Mark Wahlberg said Mel Gibson was the 'only guy' to pull off playing his dad
-
Now Playing: 'Grey's Anatomy' stars reflect on reaching landmark 300th episode
-
Now Playing: 2 CMA Award winners announced live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Inside the recovery center where celebrities seek treatment for sex addiction
-
Now Playing: Celebs and comedians hit the red carpet for the 11th annual Stand Up for Heroes event
-
Now Playing: CMA Awards: Old Dominion
-
Now Playing: CMA Awards: Granger Smith
-
Now Playing: CMA Awards: Cam
-
Now Playing: CMA Awards: Brett Eldredge
-
Now Playing: CMA Awards: Reba McEntire
-
Now Playing: CMA Awards: Lady Antebellum
-
Now Playing: CMA Awards: Garth Brooks