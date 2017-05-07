'Younger' star kicked off her career as a showgirl and never looked back

More
Foster appears on "Popcorn With Peter Travers" to talk about her role in the hit TV Land comedy-drama series "Younger."
18:01 | 07/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Younger' star kicked off her career as a showgirl and never looked back

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48451791,"title":"'Younger' star kicked off her career as a showgirl and never looked back","duration":"18:01","description":"Foster appears on \"Popcorn With Peter Travers\" to talk about her role in the hit TV Land comedy-drama series \"Younger.\"","url":"/Entertainment/video/sutton-foster-kicked-off-career-17-year-showgirl-48451791","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.