Former Temptations singer Dennis Edwards dead at 74

The musician had been battling "a long illness," his manager said.
0:14 | 02/02/18

At a passing to report from the world of music tonight. You know the song longtime temptations singer Dennis Edwards and Papa was Rolling Stone. Learned he died in Chicago today he would have turned 75. Tomorrow.

