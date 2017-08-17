Transcript for Tom Cruise's broken ankle shuts down 'M:I6' production

Brooks and a missing Mission Impossible six is on hold this Tom Cruise recovers from an injury he suffered on set and we showed the video earlier this week the 55 year old. Leaping from a building during a stunt. And then coming up short slamming into the side of a building half turns up the crews broke his ankle and Paramount Pictures says production for the film. Has shut down until cruises full Rico for recovery we hope it's a speedy one.

