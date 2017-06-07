Transcript for Tupac Shakur letter reveals he split from Madonna because she's white

Next to bombshell revelation from the late two bucks a court inside a lecture he wrote from prison to his ex girlfriend Madonna explaining. Why he broke up without them the two dated from 1993 to 1994. And he wrote this three page confessional. In January of 19951. Year before he was killed in a drive by shooting in Las Vegas and. In the lesser obtained by CN easy to fact explains it Madonna they he dumped her because. Because she's white he wrote quote I felt I would be less thing down and half the people who made me what I thought I laws he continued saying I never meant. To hurt Eaton now that letter has certain paragraphs blurred out but it's now going up for auction. With a starting bid of 100000. Dollars experts estimate it could fetch as much as 400000.

