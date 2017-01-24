Transcript for Former US Ambassador Samantha Power Talks Relations With Russia

From this day forward. A new vision will govern our land. From this day forward is going to be only. America. First prom now. Yeah. Even that sent him loud and clear during his inaugural regret address but. But swinging his ties to Russia and to businesses chess around the world. How will he really handle global politics joining us now is the woman who just left her post as US ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power hey. The last couple Beers this sort of begins on falls. What are you hearing from other nations debate take it seriously debate think this was a joke and it and once they realize that he was the nominee. Did folks and then start to panic around. While. I think it caught them off guard just as it caught many in this country off guard and I will say that. My fellow ambassadors were tracking the latest she you Rasmussen polls where. As if it was happening in their own country and this is how important now American leadership is around the world. You know people say that when America sneezes. Country X gets a Kohl's you know and and so they feel very. Connected with what has happened here and in the same way they felt. Affirmed in the change and hope and everything was possible because. Barack Obama managed to be elected in this country against all odds trying so to twice in the last. So to hear their they're very fearful for what it will mean for the rest of the world. If America first which is a reasonable. Proposition for commander in chief they're gonna put their citizens first. But if that means America only or if we don't see our security as linked to that of other country or our economy is linked and the to add to that of other countries. That can be real problem because if we turn our back on they know that we're gonna turnarounds to NATO countries that it can't fight with us against Beisel. Or we trouble happens or something like that and we say well that's their problem that's not America. But then a bullet comes here you know we've seen it we live in the connected world and we can pretend not the case what. Let me ask you Sonny Smith what do you make of his set cozy connection to Russia. Do you do you think here's what some people think that he owes a lot of money to them in so there's some black male that could goal line. Look I think what what is important is that Russia has spent the last several years under prison food and violating every rule and I play book on which our security depends. That was started in Ukraine when they tried to lop off and indeed have attempted to annex parts of of a neighbor. Territorial integrity is sacred have to be tropical say why can't what's wrong with getting along with crashed makes good on getting along with Russia I got along with rush in all kinds of ways we got sixty resolutions a year in a through the UN Security Council so the peacekeeping missions. Want to fight sexual violence are out there are lots of ways to get along with Russian. But what we're sisters lop off part of the country when they support the government is using chemical weapons against a people and when they interfere in our election night. So off and and we have to recognize this is a bipartisan. Challenge this is something that we have to be able to unite around and sadly because of as it happens a Republican was elected in an election in which Russia tried to interfere. That has made Republicans many go to their corner. Democrats go to their quarterly got to get past that because China's looking North Korea's looking icicles looking and Russia still looking. To see how they can housing I do more and worse. We'll trump has. Keep to take over the UN investor spot as governor Haley. Some people she did well you're hearing that some people of said she's not qualified what do you think of the pick look. I've had a lot of very constructive dealing with her since she was names. My teen what they were my team economic team anymore guest. But but it a group of career foreign service civil servants. Are they here. Who coached me through the early days in the early years. Fundamentally I think she has run South Carolina well she's very popular in her state and people the UN a pretty sight in about her and then say they they think it. They think that she puts forward. A constructive face they like what that would have been some of what she said in the hearing they're anxious because they're worried that the trump administration will turn its back on the U and and I must say I was I benefited from the fact the Barack Obama was my president. You can be. A very. Effective and even popular. UN ambassador. If the policies of your government are ones that you can use to rally the world. So fundamentally there's only so much investor can do if if the president walks away from the UN. That's been undermined the effectiveness of of my success he got it went well I don't I don't know that he is but I think certainly there's been rhetoric out of different camps that we should worry about because he that the UN is it. Screwed up place it's a 193 countries into the ring their own self interest their own pettiness this that the other. But fundamentally if we didn't have it we have to build tornado that because all the threats that are most dangerous to us it's the American people are ones across borders. Where you need to mobilize coalitions to come together due to come home. Let ambassador he called that a club for people to get together talk and just have a good time to waste of time and money. What is clear candy man can he severed ties with the UN if you want well. Speak you know we are the biggest donor to the UN with that financial responsibility also comes a huge amount of power at the UN we are the leader of the world's in part because of the support that we offer for peacekeeping. For vaccinations for kids around the world know me he is a president who worked with congress to do a lot of things. But it would be very ill advised from the standpoint of the security of the American people extremely ill and can that he Hanley. Do anything about them occasionally taunts until our great credit has negotiated. With president from to be a cabinet level UN ambassador she's the first Republican in a really long time who has done and and so you know again she will be her own ambassador and we'll see how Howell she she settles in but her voice at the table. Not you know parroting the views of other countries that's not what you do. But sharing you know here's what countries are saying about their willingness to do what we need them to do. It they don't just take orders. You know you actually have to hear them out and and build coalitions in the constructive way and what's next for you assume power. An app and Little League because I've too little supply had at the White House while I was working for present and I've been at this for ten years. All told yeah. Consequences so of them mainly but I think anything that each of us was planning to do before all of recent events as we put it unfolded. We have to do that and now figure out what else so what's the other thing and in my son used to say when I was. Coming home I was on my blacker the whole time in its it mommy you know it's always prudent food and food. When's it gonna be definite definite definite. And so now that aqueduct on deck of his but the problem is there's still food including food and I am now we get through and Boone Boone you know and hopefully hopefully. This week it will use you that's an ally. Because I don't think he can never gonna happen never have too many out I root for her now root for all of them he asks the American people access. Come back and.

