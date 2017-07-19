'War for the Planet of the Apes' star on how he brought Caesar to life

More
Serkis appears on "Popcorn With Peter Travers" to talk about his performance-capture role.
17:52 | 07/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'War for the Planet of the Apes' star on how he brought Caesar to life

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48706831,"title":"'War for the Planet of the Apes' star on how he brought Caesar to life","duration":"17:52","description":"Serkis appears on \"Popcorn With Peter Travers\" to talk about his performance-capture role. ","url":"/Entertainment/video/war-planet-apes-star-andy-serkis-brought-ape-48706831","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.