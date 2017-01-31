Watch Wildlife Adventurer Coyote Peterson Catch an Octopus With His Bare Hands

ABC's Nick Watt met with YouTube star and self-taught naturalist Coyote Peterson in San Pedro, California.
1:35 | 01/31/17

Comments
I'm patty Peterson. And I'm about to enter the sting's don't want. To. I'm talking to you. Didn't going to intentionally take testing to prove that not all scorpions are capable of killing. Yummy. All right let's galaxy we can find. Do. Our robotics. And an octopus rep rend his own. Our seasonally weak. I have lucky because these guys came here pretty good advice that is without question he largest. Octopus. I have ever captured don't think we don't think we tumbling the company which is deep underneath underneath there right hand right now that is a monster. Opt to push right now. It's just put him bat we don't and to get. We don't and to be wants to watch the caller changed it's going to set itself down. Like that look at how it's just in primaries totally count but a few months. And this is where the prairie unit upset appointed camera Sydney braves say wild. We'll see on the next adventure.

{"id":45175681,"title":"Watch Wildlife Adventurer Coyote Peterson Catch an Octopus With His Bare Hands","duration":"1:35","description":"ABC's Nick Watt met with YouTube star and self-taught naturalist Coyote Peterson in San Pedro, California.","url":"/Entertainment/video/watch-wildlife-adventurer-coyote-peterson-catch-octopus-bare-45175681","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
