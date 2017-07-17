Now Playing: Whoopi Goldberg addresses altered image of her

Now Playing: Whoopi Goldberg named Disney legend at D23 Expo

Now Playing: 'Descendants 2' cast members perform a mashup of 'Ways to Be Wicked' and 'What's My Name' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: 'Emoji Movie' star Patrick Stewart describes awkward emoji text exchange with LeVar Burton

Now Playing: Ryan Gosling introduces 'Blade Runner: 2049' trailer

Now Playing: Catching up with the 'Descendants 2' cast live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: The best 'Star Wars' and 'Avengers' surprises revealed at D23

Now Playing: Prince William and Princess Kate embark on royal tour with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Now Playing: Action-packed trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' debuts

Now Playing: HBO's website crashes during 'Game of Thrones' premiere

Now Playing: Caitlyn Jenner latest celebrity to consider running for office

Now Playing: Roger Federer wins record-setting 8th Wimbledon title

Now Playing: Martin Landau dead at 89

Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette' preview: First look at Dean's hometown date

Now Playing: Mena Massoud cast as Aladdin in upcoming Disney film

Now Playing: 1st look at the must-have toys for the holiday season

Now Playing: D23 Expo gives fans a sneak peak at new 'Star Wars', Marvel films

Now Playing: 13-year-old Brighton Zeuner youngest winner of X Games gold

Now Playing: 'Frozen 2,' 'Toy Story 4': Sneak peek of Pixar's upcoming animated movies