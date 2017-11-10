West Point Glee Club stages Veterans Day flash mob at Chicago airport

Cadets in the West Point Glee Club staged a flash mob at O'Hare International Airport ahead of Veterans Day.

The USO of Illinois organized the performance on Thursday to honor our country's veterans.

The airport posted a video of the full performance on social media that has been watched 45,000 times since it was published Thursday.

The performance began with a lone cadet singing in the rotunda of terminal 3. More young men and women began to filter in around him, joining in on the fun.

The world-renowned singers eventually moved onto a dual staircase where they finished the performance with "God Bless America."