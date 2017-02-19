Zoe Saldana welcomes third child, Zen

Zoe Saldana welcomed her third child with husband Marco Perego.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star, who never revealed that she was expecting, announced the news Sunday on Instagram.

"Marco and I are elated to share the news of the the birth of our son Zen," she wrote in a caption. "We couldn't feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys... oh boy!"

Saldana, 38, and her husband, who have been married since 2013, are already parents to 2-year-old twins, Cy and Bowie.

After the birth of her twins, Saldana opened about her physical challenges. Not only did the actress gain 70 pounds, but Saldana explained on Facebook that "everything from my thyroid to my platelets crashed" after giving birth.

Saldana said she worked with a trainer to get back into shape for her upcoming movie roles.

"I'm not gonna lie -- it is slow.... painful... and frustrating. But it is worth it," Saldana added.