'American Idol' competition narrows to 7

Sunday night's Disney-themed episode of "American Idol" saw three contenders eliminated and revealed a possible romance between two of the contestants.

The top 10 contestants had a chance to visit Disneyland and were mentored by Idina Menzel, who voiced Elsa in Disney's "Frozen." They all performed Disney songs for America's vote. Judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry, dressed as Snow White, were on hand to give their comments.

Here’s who America chose to move on: Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Gabby Barrett, Michael J. Woodard, Cade Foehner, Maddie Poppe, Catie Turner and Jurnee

Ada Vox, Dennis Lorenzo and Michelle Sussett were sent home.

Here are Sunday night’s highlights:

Maddie Poppe led off with “The Bare Necessities” from "The Jungle Book," accompanying herself on the ukulele. During rehearsals, Menzel pushed Maddie to fight her insecurities and go for some higher notes. Afterward, Richie declared Poppe was “absolutely coming of age right in front of our eyes.”

Eric McCandless/ABC

Jurnee followed with “How Far I’ll Go” from "Moana." Menzel’s advice for Jurnee was not to “overthink” the song and to “stay within yourself.” Perry praised Jurnee for seeming “connected” to the song and displaying an endearing vulnerability. Bryan urged the singer to keep believing and dreaming. Richie agreed, adding that Jurnee showed a stage presence that had been missing in her other performances to date.

Rocker Cade Foehner tackled “Kiss the Girl” from "The Little Mermaid." Menzel praised the choice, because it gave him a chance to show a more intimate side of himself. Afterward, host Ryan Seacrest asked Foehner if there was anyone in particular he had in mind while he was singing, and Cade answered, “possibly.” A devastated Perry yelled, "Who is she?" Cade didn't reveal the mystery woman, but when Seacrest pointed out there was “someone in the lounge” paying close attention to the song, the camera panned to an embarrassed Gabby Barrett, to which Perry replied, "Oh my God! Oh my God!"

Eric McCandless/ABC

Later, Barrett sang “Colors of the Wind” from "Pocahontas." Bryan declared Gabby has “all of the tools,” noting that she can sing anything from country to soul to Disney tunes. Perry agreed, adding Barrett “brought the pop stardom.”

Michael J. Woodard, who admitted in rehearsal that his voice was a little horse, chose the title song from "Beauty and the Beast," and still managed to impress Menzel, who assured him that even when he’s not feeling 100 percent, he has the ability to do “beautiful stuff.” Following his performance, Perry called the singer “somewhere between a Michael Jackson and a Frank Ocean."

Caleb Lee Hutchinson delivered his rendition of “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from "Toy Story," dedicated to his dog, who is his "best friend." Caleb was flattered and a little surprised to hear Menzel call his voice “sexy.” Later, the judges lauded Caleb’s song choice, as well as his easygoing, “identifiable” style.

Catie Turner offered her unique take on “Once Upon a Dream” from "Sleeping Beauty," to which Menzel exclaimed, “Queen Elsa approves of you, darling.” The judges loved the performance, including Richie, who declared Turner took everyone on a “magical journey," and made it positively clear that “dreams do come true.”

"American Idol" returns Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.