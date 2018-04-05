'American Idol' reveals guest list for special duet episodes

A while back, "American Idol" announced that a number of current music stars would be performing with this season's finalists.
Now, the show is revealing the A-list pairings and when fans can expect to see talent like Luis Fonsi, Aloe Blacc, Lea Michelle and more sing alongside the young, unproven hopefuls.
The first chance you'll get to see the stars team up with the 24 finalists will be this coming Monday. Half of the top finalists will sing with eight different stars; some of the stars will double up and sing with two contestants.
Here's the listing for that episode:
- Brandon Diaz with "Despacito" singer Luis Fonsi
- Cade Foehner with female alt-rock singer Bishop Briggs
- Catie Turner with Andy Grammer
- Dennis Lorenzo with soul singer Allen Stone
- Dominique with "Wake Me Up" singer Aloe Blacc
- Gabby Barrett with country duo Sugarland
- Jonny Brenns with Andy Grammer
- Kay Kay with Train frontman Pat Monahan
- Layla Spring with Sugarland
- Michael J. Woodard with Pat Monahan
- Michelle Sussett with Luis Fonsi
- Trevor McBane with Bishop Briggs
ME AND @andygrammer SINGING IN A TREE D U E T I N G @AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/9MYd78uViY— catie turner (@hashtagcatie) April 5, 2018
“Hip bump, hip bump, hip bump” ARE YALL READY TO SEE @Sugarlandmusic and I ROCK OUT???— Layla Spring (@laylaspring) April 5, 2018
What do y’all think we are gonna preform?? Comment whatcha think!! ???? @kristianbush @JenniferNettles @AmericanIdol #thenextidol #teamlayla #springers pic.twitter.com/2wiSiLV86T
The next 12 finalists will perform on April 16.
Here's who's singing with who that night:
- Ada Vox with former Glee star Lea Michele
- Alyssa Raghu with British singer Banners
- Amelia Hammer Harris with Bebe Rexha
- Caleb Lee Hutchinson with Bebe Rexha
- Effie Passero with country star Cam
- Garrett Jacobs with Colbie Caillat
- Jurnee with Lea Michele
- Maddie Poppe with Colbie Caillat
- Mara Justine with Rachel Platten
- Marcio Donaldson with Allen Stone
- Ron Bultongez with Banners
- Shannon O’Hara with Cam
Mentor week on @AmericanIdol starts this Monday!!!! Catch me (week two) with the incredibly talented @AdaVox and @Jurnee ? any ideas of what songs we’ll preform?! Make sure you tune in on @ABCNetwork ?— Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) April 4, 2018
This Sunday night's episode will feature the 24 finalists performing solo.
All episodes of "American Idol" air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.