'American Idol' reveals guest list for special duet episodes

A while back, "American Idol" announced that a number of current music stars would be performing with this season's finalists.

Now, the show is revealing the A-list pairings and when fans can expect to see talent like Luis Fonsi, Aloe Blacc, Lea Michelle and more sing alongside the young, unproven hopefuls.

The first chance you'll get to see the stars team up with the 24 finalists will be this coming Monday. Half of the top finalists will sing with eight different stars; some of the stars will double up and sing with two contestants.

Here's the listing for that episode:

Brandon Diaz with "Despacito" singer Luis Fonsi

Cade Foehner with female alt-rock singer Bishop Briggs

Catie Turner with Andy Grammer

Dennis Lorenzo with soul singer Allen Stone

Dominique with "Wake Me Up" singer Aloe Blacc

Gabby Barrett with country duo Sugarland

Jonny Brenns with Andy Grammer

Kay Kay with Train frontman Pat Monahan

Layla Spring with Sugarland

Michael J. Woodard with Pat Monahan

Michelle Sussett with Luis Fonsi

Trevor McBane with Bishop Briggs

ME AND @andygrammer SINGING IN A TREE D U E T I N G @AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/9MYd78uViY — catie turner (@hashtagcatie) April 5, 2018

The next 12 finalists will perform on April 16.

Here's who's singing with who that night:

Ada Vox with former Glee star Lea Michele

Alyssa Raghu with British singer Banners

Amelia Hammer Harris with Bebe Rexha

Caleb Lee Hutchinson with Bebe Rexha

Effie Passero with country star Cam

Garrett Jacobs with Colbie Caillat

Jurnee with Lea Michele

Maddie Poppe with Colbie Caillat

Mara Justine with Rachel Platten

Marcio Donaldson with Allen Stone

Ron Bultongez with Banners

Shannon O’Hara with Cam

Mentor week on @AmericanIdol starts this Monday!!!! Catch me (week two) with the incredibly talented @AdaVox and @Jurnee ? any ideas of what songs we’ll preform?! Make sure you tune in on @ABCNetwork ? — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) April 4, 2018

This Sunday night's episode will feature the 24 finalists performing solo.

All episodes of "American Idol" air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.