Nearly two years after the tragic, accidental death of actor Anton Yelchin, his parents have reached a confidential settlement with automobile maker Fiat Chrysler, according to his family and the company.

Yelchin died on June 19, 2016, at the age of 27, after his Jeep Grand Cherokee rolled down his driveway and pinned him against a security gate at his home in Studio City, California.

The "Star Trek" actor had gotten out of his car with the vehicle in neutral instead of park, according to TMZ, which cited a Los Angeles Police Department report. However, the 2015 model was among 1.1 million vehicles recalled about two months earlier when regulators said its gear shifters could cause a roll-away risk.

David Livingston/WireImage via Getty Images

The Los Angeles coroner's office ruled Yelchin's death an accident at the time, citing the cause as blunt traumatic asphyxia. The family filed the suit against Fiat Chrysler two months after his death.

"The settlement will go to the Anton Yelchin Foundation and to the filming of a documentary on Anton’s life," a representative for the Yelchin family told ABC News in a statement. "The mission of the Foundation is to empower and support young people engaged in creative arts who face career challenges due to debilitating disease or disability."

Fiat Chrysler, which makes the Jeep Grand Cherokee, stated, "FCA US is pleased that we've reached an amicable resolution in this matter. The details of the settlement are confidential. We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the Yelchin family for their tragic loss."

The settlement was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday.

In addition to playing Chekov in recent reboots of the "Star Trek" franchise, Yelchin also starred in films like "Alpha Dog," "Terminator Salvation," and the newly-released movie "Thoroughbreds."