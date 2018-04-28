Avicii's girlfriend writes touching tribute to late DJ: 'We had so many plans'

The girlfriend of the late Swedish DJ Avicii penned a lengthy, touching tribute to him this week, describing what she did when she learned he had died.

The electronic dance music producer, whose birth name is Tim Bergling, was found dead in his hotel room in Muscat, the capital of Oman, on April 20. He was 28.

Czech model Tereza Kacerová, Avicii’s girlfriend, not only shared a montage of photos, but also a tribute, which she posted to Instagram. The lengthy tribute began, “Dear Tim.”

Mike Pont/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE

“I’ve spent the last days waiting to wake up, waiting for someone to tell me that this is some sick joke, some awful mistake,” she continued. “I think it’s finally settling on me now that I will truly never get to see you again.”

Kacerová said on the day of Avicii’s death she went to his home “to feel you around me.” She added that she even took his “sheets and pillows and comforter” so she could fall asleep “surrounded by the smell of you.”

Kacerová, who has a son from a previous relationship named Luka, also wrote that the two had planned to start a family together, and were already discussing baby names.

“We had so many plans,” she wrote. “You never got to show me Sweden in the summer and I never got to show you my South America.”

Kacerová concluded her lengthy note by writing, “Rest in peace, Tin. Try to come back to Earth soon so you and Luka can play together again.”