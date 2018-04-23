New baby spotted at London hospital, but this one's not royal

LONDON — Apr 23, 2018, 11:29 AM ET
PHOTO: A couple pose for a photo with their newborn baby as they leave the Lindo wing at St Marys Hospital in London, April 23, 2018.PlayKirsty Wigglesworth/AP
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge aren't the only people at St. Mary's Hospital in London to welcome a new baby.

Princess Kate delivered a son, her third child, in the Lindo wing of the hospital at about 11 a.m. local time Monday.

Journalists from around the world have been camped outside the wing of the hospital in Paddington, London, since word came that the royal baby was on its way.

PHOTO: A man outside of the Lindo Wing at St. Marys Hospital announces the birth of Prince William and Duchess Kates third child on April 23, 2018.Beretta/Sims/REX via Shutterstock
A man outside of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital announces the birth of Prince William and Duchess Kate's third child on April 23, 2018.

PHOTO: Royal fans celebrate the news that Britains Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy outside the Lindo Wing at St Marys Hospital in London, April 23, 2018.Isabel Infantes/AFP/Getty Images
Royal fans celebrate the news that Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in London, April 23, 2018.

When the Cambridges exit the hospital, they will be well used to the media frenzy waiting for them outside.

Not so, however, for an unwitting couple who also welcomed a newborn today in the Lindo Wing.

PHOTO: A couple with their newborn baby pose for photos outside the Lindo Wing at St Marys Hospital, London, April 23, 2018.Ray Tang/REX via Shutterstock
A couple with their newborn baby pose for photos outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital, London, April 23, 2018.

Earlier on Monday morning, the unknown mom and dad with baby in tow came face to face with the throng of journalists as they left the hospital. The couple looked startled, but smiled for the cameras before making their way with their newborn.

PHOTO: A couple pose for a photo with their newborn baby as they leave the Lindo wing at St Marys Hospital in London, April 23, 2018.Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
A couple pose for a photo with their newborn baby as they leave the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London, April 23, 2018.

