Beyoncé's Coachella performance most-tweeted, most-viewed ever on YouTube

Beyoncé truly turned Coachella into #Beychella this past weekend, especially when it comes to internet records.

According to social media analytics firm Talkwalker, the superstar's appearance at the music and arts festival on Saturday night earned 2.8 million social mentions.

Bey outpaced The Weeknd, who was the second most-mentioned celebrity on social media during the first weekend of Coachella. He only received 116,000 mentions.

Beyoncé also beat Coachella itself when it came to hashtags.

The #beychella hashtag clocked in 2.4 million mentions, while #Coachella scored one million. The bee emoji, used by members of the icon's BeyHive fanbase, was also used more than 81,000 times in mentions of the performance.

In addition, Bey's live extravaganza is now the most viewed Coachella performance ever on YouTube, and the most-viewed live music festival performance, period, on YouTube. According to the streaming platform, 458,000 simultaneous global viewers tuned in to see Beyoncé become the first black woman to headline Coachella.

Anticipation for Bey's performance had been building for more than a year, since she was forced to cancel her Coachella appearance in 2017 because she was pregnant with her and JAY-Z's twins Rumi and Sir. Her friend Lady Gaga filled in for her.