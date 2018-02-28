'Black Panther' becomes Marvel's third highest-grossing release

Marvel's "Black Panther" continues to set milestones in just its third week of release, becoming the third-highest-grossing Marvel film, behind "The Avengers" and "Avengers: Age of Ultron."

The film -- which stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o and Forest Whitaker -- delivered another $8.1 million on Monday, bringing its domestic gross to $411.7 million in just 11 days.

#BlackPanther is the #1 movie in the world. How many times have you seen it? pic.twitter.com/o3TN39p09N — Black Panther (@theblackpanther) February 27, 2018

Its overseas tally swelled to $316.2 million after earning $10.9 million on Monday.

"Black Panther" recently overtook "Iron Man 3" and "Captain America" to nab 22nd place on the all-time domestic box office chart, right behind "Wonder Woman."

It's expected to pass "Age of Ultron" for the No. 13 spot, and has a strong chance of overtaking "The Avengers," which ranks fifth on the list.

Ryan Coogler directed the film.