'Black Panther' becomes Marvel's third highest-grossing release

Feb 28, 2018, 10:11 AM ET
PHOTO: Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) and Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) engage in a fighting match In a scene from the "Black Panther."PlayDisney/Marvel Studios
Marvel's "Black Panther" continues to set milestones in just its third week of release, becoming the third-highest-grossing Marvel film, behind "The Avengers" and "Avengers: Age of Ultron."

The film -- which stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o and Forest Whitaker -- delivered another $8.1 million on Monday, bringing its domestic gross to $411.7 million in just 11 days.

Its overseas tally swelled to $316.2 million after earning $10.9 million on Monday.

PHOTO: Florence Kasumba and Danai Gurira in a scene from Black Panther. Disney/Marvel Studios
Florence Kasumba and Danai Gurira in a scene from "Black Panther."

"Black Panther" recently overtook "Iron Man 3" and "Captain America" to nab 22nd place on the all-time domestic box office chart, right behind "Wonder Woman."

It's expected to pass "Age of Ultron" for the No. 13 spot, and has a strong chance of overtaking "The Avengers," which ranks fifth on the list.

PHOTO: Lupita Nyongo and Chadwick Boseman in a scene from the movie Black Panther.Disney/Marvel Studios
Lupita Nyong'o and Chadwick Boseman in a scene from the movie "Black Panther."

Ryan Coogler directed the film.

