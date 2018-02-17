'Black Panther' premiere inspires filmgoers around world to dress the part

Feb 17, 2018, 12:06 PM ET
PHOTO: Lupita Nyongo (L) and Chadwick Boseman at the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios "Black Panther" at Dolby Theater, Jan. 29, 2018 in Hollywood, Calif.Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o (L) and Chadwick Boseman at the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" at Dolby Theater, Jan. 29, 2018 in Hollywood, Calif.

"Black Panther" has taken over the weekend with fans packing theaters to see the latest Marvel offering.

In case you've been living under a rock, the film stars Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, prince and later king of Wakanda, who is also known as Black Panther. The film follows him as he tries to protect his homeland, a fictional African country called Wakanda, from evil forces.

PHOTO: Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther (2018).IMBD
Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther (2018).

Fans around the world are so excited for the film, a rare movie fronted by a black superhero, that some have even dressed up in outfits inspired by the continent of Africa or by previous films about fictional African countries, such as "Coming to America."

Here are some fans whose attire stood out among social media posts by moviegoers around the world, including Spain and South Africa.

Morning guys, Hope you are well, Our new hashtag #wakandadrippin we set up to celebrate the #blackpanther film release is starting to take off on social media.. Our friend Andre @drayonis he's on the left wins the internet today ?????????? He has a great comic at : https://www.thedogyears.com Post your pictures in your Wakanda swag ADD the hashtag and tag us and if we like it we will share it.. The movie is definately a game changer for POC Enjoy the vibe guys, use it to push your projects and more importantly support each other Post your pics guys and ADD the hashtag wakandadrippin #BlackPantherSoLit #blackpanthermovie #chocolatecitycomics #marvelblackpanther #blackpantherbesolit #blackqueens #doramilaje #theyearofblackpanther #wakandaforever #chadwickboseman #michaelbjordan #lupitanyongo #danaigurira #africanfashion #wakandan #zamunda #fromzamundatowakanda #ryancoogler #28DaysOfBlackCosplay #comingtoamerica

A post shared by On Twitter @choccitycomics (@chocolatecitycomics) on Feb 16, 2018 at 2:47am PST

About last night SHE'S YOUR QUEEN TO BEEEE!!!! ?? #blackpanther #comingtoamerica

A post shared by Armand Carr (@thequietstormwitharmand) on Feb 16, 2018 at 8:57am PST

