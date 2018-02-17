"Black Panther" has taken over the weekend with fans packing theaters to see the latest Marvel offering.

In case you've been living under a rock, the film stars Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, prince and later king of Wakanda, who is also known as Black Panther. The film follows him as he tries to protect his homeland, a fictional African country called Wakanda, from evil forces.

Fans around the world are so excited for the film, a rare movie fronted by a black superhero, that some have even dressed up in outfits inspired by the continent of Africa or by previous films about fictional African countries, such as "Coming to America."

Here are some fans whose attire stood out among social media posts by moviegoers around the world, including Spain and South Africa.

Black People in SPAIN after #BlackPanther OUR TIME IS NOW! pic.twitter.com/vicap5QwcM — Chocozinga Mbande, reina de Ndongo y de Matamba (@Machocolatera) February 17, 2018

This might be the best #BlackPanther photo ever pic.twitter.com/dEsKYy6ppu — yellowmello (@yellowmello) February 17, 2018

ABC News and Marvel are both owned by parent company Disney.