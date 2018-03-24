Broadway superstars Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt took the stage in the nation's capital today where they gave an emotional performance of their mash-up song "Found/Tonight" at the March for Our Lives event.

The pair donned March for Our Lives t-shirts during the performance, showing their solidarity to the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, who are leading today's marches around the country.

A proceed of the portions for the song "Found/Tonight" will go support the March for Our Lives initiative, according to the "Hamilton" creator and "Dear Evan Hansen" star.

Ben Platt said he was "unbelievably proud" to march with Miranda in a tweet announcing Saturday's performance in the nation's capital earlier this week.

"It's been a privilege to follow their example and it'll be a privilege to stand beside them," he added of the student's rallying against gun violence.

Miranda invited fans to come out and "rally with us" in a tweet announcing the performance.

The duo also tweeted out videos from their rehearsals ahead of the performance today.

Here are the lyrics for 'Found/Tonight'

We may not yet have reached our glory

But I will gladly join the fight

And when our children tell their story

They'll tell the story of tonight

They'll tell the story of tonight

Tonight

Have you ever felt like nobody was there?

Have you ever felt forgotten in the middle of nowhere?

Have you ever felt like you could disappear?

Like you could fall, and no one would hear?

Well, let that lonely feeling wash away

All we see is light

Cause maybe there's a reason to believe you'll be okay

For forever

'Cause when you don't feel strong enough to stand

You can reach, reach out your hand

And oh

Raise a glass to freedom

Something they can never take away

Oh

No matter what they tell you

Someone will coming running

They'll take you home

Raise a glass to all of us

Tomorrow there'll be more of us

Telling the story of tonight

Out of the shadows

The morning is breaking (they'll tell the story of)

And all is new (tonight)

All is new

All is new

It's only a matter of

Time

Even when the dark comes crashing through

When you need a friend to carry you

When you're broken on the ground

You will be found

So let the sun come streaming in

Cause you'll reach up and you'll rise again

If you only look around

You will be found

And when our children tell their story

You will be found

They'll tell the story of tonight

Oh

No matter what they tell you

Tomorrow there'll be more of us

Telling the story of tonight

The story of tonight

