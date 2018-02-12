'Get Out,' 'Call Me by Your Name' and 'Handmaid's Tale' earn top honors at WGA Awards

Feb 12, 2018, 12:26 PM ET
PHOTO: Jordan Peele speaks onstage during the 2018 Writers Guild Awards L.A. Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Feb. 11, 2018 in Beverly Hills. PlayEmma McIntyre/Getty Images
WATCH 'Get Out': Trailer

Jordan Peele and James Ivory were the big winners at the 70th annual Writers Guild Awards Sunday night, making them the frontrunners for next month's Academy Awards.

PHOTO: Jordan Peele speaks onstage during the 2018 Writers Guild Awards L.A. Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Feb. 11, 2018 in Beverly Hills. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Jordan Peele speaks onstage during the 2018 Writers Guild Awards L.A. Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Feb. 11, 2018 in Beverly Hills.

Peele earned the award for best original screenplay for "Get Out," which he also directed. Ivory, 89, scored the best adapted screenplay for "Call Me by Your Name."

PHOTO: James Ivory receives his award at the 70th Annual Writers Guild Awards Show, Feb. 11, 2018 in Los Angeles. David Buchan/REX/Shutterstock
James Ivory receives his award at the 70th Annual Writers Guild Awards Show, Feb. 11, 2018 in Los Angeles.

SAG Awards 2018: 'Veep,' 'This Is Us' and 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' win big

Awards season underway with Gothams, where 'Get Out' was one of the big winners

PHOTO: This image released by Hulu shows Elisabeth Moss as Offred in a scene from, The Handmaids Tale,. George Kraychyk/Hulu/AP
This image released by Hulu shows Elisabeth Moss as Offred in a scene from, "The Handmaid's Tale,".

The ceremony also awarded writers from the small screen.

The "Handmaid's Tale" was honored twice, winning best new series and best drama. Other shows including "Big Little Lies," "Saturday Night Live," "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" and "Will & Grace" also were recognized.

PHOTO: Writer-producer Bruce Miller and the writers of The Handmaids Tale, winners of the Drama Series award, pose during the 2018 Writers Guild Awards L.A. Ceremony Feb. 11, 2018 in Beverly Hills.Charley Gallay/Getty Images
Writer-producer Bruce Miller and the writers of 'The Handmaid's Tale', winners of the Drama Series award, pose during the 2018 Writers Guild Awards L.A. Ceremony Feb. 11, 2018 in Beverly Hills.

The WGA Awards held two ceremonies concurrently in New York with "Late Night" writer Amber Ruffin hosting and in Los Angeles with Patton Oswalt as host.

Check out the full list of winners below:

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

  • "Get Out," written by Jordan Peele

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

  • "Call Me by Your Name," screenplay by James Ivory; based on the Novel by André Aciman

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

  • "Jane, written by Brett Morgen; National Geographic

DRAMA SERIES

  • "The Handmaid’s Tale"

COMEDY SERIES

  • "Veep"

NEW SERIES

  • "The Handmaid’s Tale"

LONG FORM ORIGINAL

  • "Flint"

LONG FORM ADAPTED

  • "Big Little Lies"

COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES

  • "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

  • "Saturday Night Live"

DAYTIME DRAMA

  • "General Hospital"

Comments