Jordan Peele and James Ivory were the big winners at the 70th annual Writers Guild Awards Sunday night, making them the frontrunners for next month's Academy Awards.

Peele earned the award for best original screenplay for "Get Out," which he also directed. Ivory, 89, scored the best adapted screenplay for "Call Me by Your Name."

The ceremony also awarded writers from the small screen.

The "Handmaid's Tale" was honored twice, winning best new series and best drama. Other shows including "Big Little Lies," "Saturday Night Live," "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" and "Will & Grace" also were recognized.

The WGA Awards held two ceremonies concurrently in New York with "Late Night" writer Amber Ruffin hosting and in Los Angeles with Patton Oswalt as host.

Check out the full list of winners below:

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

"Get Out," written by Jordan Peele

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

"Call Me by Your Name," screenplay by James Ivory; based on the Novel by André Aciman

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

"Jane, written by Brett Morgen; National Geographic

DRAMA SERIES

"The Handmaid’s Tale"

COMEDY SERIES

"Veep"

NEW SERIES

"The Handmaid’s Tale"

LONG FORM ORIGINAL

"Flint"

LONG FORM ADAPTED

"Big Little Lies"

COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

"Saturday Night Live"

DAYTIME DRAMA