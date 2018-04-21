Carrie Underwood shares close-up of her face, revealing scars

Carrie Underwood is inching closer to fans, after taking a harrowing fall last year that resulted in nearly 50 stitches to her face.

The country singer posted a selfie to her Instagram account Friday, which revealed scars on her upper lip and chin. According to the photo's caption, Underwood, 35, was showing support for her husband, Mike Fisher, and his hockey team, the Nashville Predators.

"Ready to cheer on the boys tonight! Especially that #12! I hear he’s alright!" she wrote, adding Fisher's handle and the hashtag, #LetsGoPreds.

Back in November, Underwood was taking her dogs for a walk when she missed a step, tripped and fell. She suffered a broken wrist and injuries to her face.

The singer had previously warned fans that she may not look the same. Still, fans cried foul when Underwood performed at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas last Sunday, and her face appeared flawless.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Radio personality Bobby Bones also said he didn't see changes to Underwood's face during their Thursday interview, even though she warned him in advance of the interview, he claimed, that she may look different.

"I've been very fortunate in the healing process," she said on the Bobby Bones Show.

Underwood added that she didn't know how the scars would heal, but didn't want people to wonder about possible scarring.

"I knew somebody's gonna creep on me at the grocery store and people are going to be like, 'What happened?'" she said.