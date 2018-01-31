Celebrities react to Donald Trump's State of the Union speech

President Trump tried to strike an upbeat tone Tuesday night for his first State of the Union address, but he still drew strong reactions from celebrities on Twitter.

Most stars reacted with a mixture of anger, ridicule, skepticism and sarcasm.

"This 2 hour live broadcast of the new Purge film on all of network TV is very bold," Josh Gad mocked.

Late-night comedians teed up their jokes early. Jimmy Kimmel watched the speech with Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who was reportedly paid to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump. She was a guest later on his show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Stephen Colbert also tweeted during the speech.

Somehow, Trump will claim that there were more people in the room for his State of the Union than Obama's. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 31, 2018

Some celebrities praised Trump's speech, however.

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter said it was "beautifully delivered," while Chuck Woolery said it was filled with "new hope."

GREAT SPEECH. Beautifully delivered. I think he's covered everything. Look for the exit signs, start proceeding directly to them. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 31, 2018

A great speech filled with new hope and prosperity for all Americans. No matter what color, creed or religion. Just as it should be. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) January 31, 2018

Other celebrities, such as Elizabeth Banks, tried to watch the speech but couldn't make it all the way through.

I tried. I listened but the amount of BS and stunts and questions raised that will never be answered made me throw my remote and now I am listening to Tom Petty and am a better American for it. #SOTU — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 31, 2018

Is it Over? — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) January 31, 2018

Some stars didn't even bother.

RT if you're not watching #SOTU — Chance The Rapper (@ChanceFrom79th) January 31, 2018

Check out some other reactions below:

My vision for America is one in which everyone is welcomed, regardless of religion, race, or country of origin. It’s people who make America great, not bigoted policies. #StateOfTheDream — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) January 31, 2018

Can't even watch this vile, deceitful fraud and his bizarre cult of self-interested sycophants. #SOTU #Click — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 31, 2018

We stand with working people, not Wall Street. We need an infrastructure plan to create millions of jobs, not corporate wealth. #TrumpSellsOut #SOTU — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 31, 2018