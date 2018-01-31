Celebrities react to Donald Trump's State of the Union speech

Jan 31, 2018, 11:31 AM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump pauses during his first State of the Union address in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol to a joint session of Congress, Jan. 30, 2018 in Washington.Win McNamee/Pool via AP
President Donald Trump pauses during his first State of the Union address in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol to a joint session of Congress, Jan. 30, 2018 in Washington.

President Trump tried to strike an upbeat tone Tuesday night for his first State of the Union address, but he still drew strong reactions from celebrities on Twitter.

Interested in Donald Trump?

Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Donald Trump
Add Interest

Most stars reacted with a mixture of anger, ridicule, skepticism and sarcasm.

"This 2 hour live broadcast of the new Purge film on all of network TV is very bold," Josh Gad mocked.

Comedians take on Trump State of the Union in live after-party broadcasts

Trump State of the Union avoids controversies but divides chamber on immigration reformo

Late-night comedians teed up their jokes early. Jimmy Kimmel watched the speech with Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who was reportedly paid to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump. She was a guest later on his show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Stephen Colbert also tweeted during the speech.

Some celebrities praised Trump's speech, however.

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter said it was "beautifully delivered," while Chuck Woolery said it was filled with "new hope."

Other celebrities, such as Elizabeth Banks, tried to watch the speech but couldn't make it all the way through.

Some stars didn't even bother.

Check out some other reactions below:

Comments