What is Coachella? Everything to know about the music festival

Apr 13, 2018, 6:56 AM ET
PHOTO: Festivalgoers attend day 3 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2017 in Indio, Calif.PlayChristopher Polk/Getty Images, FILE
WATCH Beyonce is performing at Coachella with a hundred dancers

It's that time of year again: Coachella is about to begin.

The music festival, which takes place in Indio, California, takes place over two weekends: April 13-15 and April 20-22.

But what is it?

Here is everything you need to know about Coachella, which is held every spring near Palm Springs.

Fashion insiders share their essential Coachella packing list

Who's performing? Headliners for this year's festival include The Weeknd, Beyoncé, and Eminem, who will perform both weekends on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Other performers include SZA and St. Vincent (Friday), Haim and Post Malone (Saturday) and Portugal. the Man and Cardi B (Sunday). A full schedule can be found on Coachella's website.

Can I still buy tickets? No. Well, not officially anyway. According to the festival's website, passes for both weekends, which went on sale Jan. 5, sold out after a few hours.

PHOTO: Porter Robinson & Madeon perform on the Coachella Stage during the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2017 in Indio, Calif.Christopher Polk/Getty Images, FILE
Porter Robinson & Madeon perform on the Coachella Stage during the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2017 in Indio, Calif.

What do people do at Coachella? After gates open at 11 a.m., shows will take place on multiple stages throughout the festival over the course of the day. However, attendees can also enjoy large-scale art installations, a Ferris wheel, and food from some of the country's most famed restaurants, among other things.

Do people camp on the grounds? Yes, and for those looking to freshen up, there are free showers available, as well as a barber shop and beauty bar.

How can I watch from home? If you can't make it out to the desert this year, you can still catch select sets via the official Coachella live stream on YouTube during the first weekend.

The live stream will feature sets by Highly Suspect, Portugal. the Man, St. Vincent, Alt-J, Vance Joy, Nothing But Thieves, Bleachers, Dreams, Haim, Marian Hill, Magic Giant, Odesza, X Japan, The Neighbourhood and The War on Drugs, among others. Beyoncé and The Weeknd's headlining performances will also be live streamed.

PHOTO: Beyonce performs on stage during The Formation World Tour at Levis Stadium on Sept. 17, 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif.Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images, FILE
Beyonce performs on stage during "The Formation World Tour" at Levi's Stadium on Sept. 17, 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif.

Comments