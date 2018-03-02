Create your own DIY red carpet for your Oscars party

Mar 2, 2018, 9:19 PM ET
PHOTO: Red carpet is seen before the start of the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywoods Dolby Theatre, Feb. 22, 2015, in Hollywood, Calif.PlayAnadolu Agency/Getty Images
If you're going to host your own Oscars party, you have to pull out all the stops -- which means splurging for a red carpet.

There's plenty of ways to pull this off, depending on your budget. From a 15-foot long polyester runner, starting at $9.99, to a 25-foot pile red carpet, starting at $144.

PHOTO: Nominee for Best Actress Florence Foster Jenkins Meryl Streep arrives on the red carpet for the 89th Oscars,n Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif.Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
Nominee for Best Actress "Florence Foster Jenkins" Meryl Streep arrives on the red carpet for the 89th Oscars,n Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif.

Here are some other ideas to make your red carpet complete:

Velvet ropes
Make your red carpet super official, by adding red velvet ropes for protection. You know, just in case your party is stormed by fans -- or the neighbors. Here's one option from Global Industrial, starting at $26.95.

Lights
Add a few lights to your red carpet to make it the perfect photo opportunity. After all, the whole point of a red carpet is to get the perfect shot. You can grab professional lights for as low as $50 from Walmart, or $16 from Westcott.

Photographers
Have you, or a few friends, pretend they're paparazzi for your red carpet. If you use a smartphone or a Polaroid camera, you'll give your guests memories immediately. It could also serve as a pretty cute party favor.

