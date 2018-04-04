New details of Meghan Markle's pre-wedding trip to Los Angeles

Apr 4, 2018, 12:09 PM ET
PHOTO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a visit to Catalyst Inc science park in Belfast where they met some of Northern Irelands brightest young entrepreneurs, March 23, 2018 in Belfast.PlayNiall Carson/Getty Images
WATCH The latest details ahead of the royal wedding

Prince Harry's fiancé, Meghan Markle, flew home to Los Angeles over Easter weekend to update her mother on the couple's wedding plans.

Interested in Royal Family?

Add Royal Family as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Royal Family news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Royal Family
Add Interest

“Meghan left London last Thursday, with a rare break in her calendar, to fly to Los Angeles to spend time with her mother, Doria,” ABC News royal contributor Omid Scobie said in an interview that aired today on “Good Morning America.” “It was in Los Angeles that she arrived equipped with sketches from the wedding and of the wedding dress itself so that she could really give her mom some insights into how the big day will look."

PHOTO: Meghan Markle attends an event at the Eikon Centre to mark the second year of the youth-led peace-building initiative in Lisburn, U.K., March 23, 2018.Avalon.red/PacificCoastNews
Meghan Markle attends an event at the Eikon Centre to mark the second year of the youth-led peace-building initiative in Lisburn, U.K., March 23, 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding: Look back at some of the most memorable royal weddings

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle select florist for royal wedding

The trip home for Markle, a California native, came as she and Harry finalize details of their May 19 wedding at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

PHOTO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a visit to Catalyst Inc science park in Belfast where they met some of Northern Irelands brightest young entrepreneurs, March 23, 2018 in Belfast.Niall Carson/Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a visit to Catalyst Inc science park in Belfast where they met some of Northern Ireland's brightest young entrepreneurs, March 23, 2018 in Belfast.

Markle and Harry are now making plans to fly Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, a Los Angeles-based social worker and yoga instructor, to London to help Markle with final preparations for the wedding.

Ragland will also have a chance to meet much of Harry’s family for the first time.

“It would be during her time here that she'll actually get to see the wedding dress for the very first time," Scobie said of Ragland.

PHOTO: Meghan Markle and mother Doria Ragland attend the Closing Ceremony on day 8 of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 in this Sept. 30, 2017 file photo in Toronto. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images, FILE
Meghan Markle and mother Doria Ragland attend the Closing Ceremony on day 8 of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 in this Sept. 30, 2017 file photo in Toronto.

Details of Markle’s wedding dress remain a well-kept, and highly sought after, secret.

The dress designer has been making visits to Kensington Palace for fittings with Markle, according to Scobie.

In addition to her mom, Markle will also have her best friend, Toronto-based style advisor Jessica Mulroney, by her side during the countdown to her wedding day, noted Scobie.

PHOTO: Jessica Mulroney and actress Meghan Markle attend the World Vision event held at Lumas Gallery, March 22, 2016, in Toronto.George Pimentel/WireImage, FILE
Jessica Mulroney and actress Meghan Markle attend the World Vision event held at Lumas Gallery, March 22, 2016, in Toronto.

"Meghan has been very lucky to have a close friend, Jessica Mulroney, who is a bridal expert," he said. "She's been sort of there by Meghan's side for the entire process, from helping pick the dress designer to even the smallest elements when it comes to planning the wedding reception at Frogmore House."

PHOTO: Jessica Mulroney and actress Meghan Markle attends the Instagram Dinner held at the MARS Discovery District, May 31, 2016, in Toronto.George Pimentel/WireImage, FILE
Jessica Mulroney and actress Meghan Markle attends the Instagram Dinner held at the MARS Discovery District, May 31, 2016, in Toronto.

Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, will host a lunchtime reception for Harry and Markle’s roughly 600 wedding guests at St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle.

Later in the evening, a smaller group of around 200 family and friends will toast Harry and Markle at an evening reception hosted by Harry’s father, Prince Charles, at Frogmore House on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Harry and Markle recently announced their choice of Philippa Craddock, a notable London florist, to design the flowers for the church service and the reception at St. George’s Hall.

Comments