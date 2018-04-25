'Double Dare' is coming back to Nickelodeon!

Classic show "Double Dare" is officially coming back to Nickelodeon this summer.
The network made the announcement today on social media, tweeting a callback to the 1980s show.
"A physical challenge is calling your name #DoubleDare is back with NEW EPISODES this summer on #Nickelodeon!"
A one-minute trailer also accompanied the tweet, showing off some vintage footage of the show that aired on Nickelodeon from 1986 to 1993.
The official network website is calling this the "messiest reboot of all-time," alluding to the crazy stunts the two teams had to pull to win the game, including sliding into a tub of Jello or a vat of ice cream.
Other parts of the show included regular trivia and of course, the final obstacle course that was sure to be daunting.
There wasn't much else announced online, including whether host Marc Summers would be back. He's featured in the trailer that played, though, so that's a safe bet.
This is the latest fan-favorite Nickelodeon has rebooted in recent years. Two years ago, they produced a movie version of the '90s show “Legends of the Hidden Temple."