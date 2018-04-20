Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson brought a ton of joy and excitement to one lucky fan by surprising her at school on Friday.
In one of the sweetest video you'll ever see, Katie Kelzenberg from Stillwater, Minnesota, breaks down in tears of joy as she hears Johnson's voice on her school's morning announcements.
"Alright, let’s start this Friday morning announcement off with a little bit of fun and a little bit of excitement ... You're probably thinking 'What is 'The Rock' doing on our intercom system!?'" he says. "Well, I'm sending a message to very special young lady."
He says that Katie, 18, may be embarrassed at that moment, "But I have to let you know I appreciate how cool and awesome you are for inviting me to your prom."
Johnson says he can't make the prom because he's filming, to which Katie jokes, "That's OK!"
But instead, Johnson rented out a theater for the lucky girl to invite her friends and family to all see his new movie "Rampage" with all kinds of free snacks.
"I want you to go and have the greatest time! I rented out 232 seats!" he says. "Katie, have the best time. Thank you for being awesome!"
After the message played, Katie spoke to the class and said, "I don't know what to say, like what!?"
Here is her original tweet asking him to prom. Watch the amazing video above!
@TheRock PROM?! pic.twitter.com/VyHhrpVQYe— katie k (@katiekelzenberg) April 15, 2018
I absolutely love everything about this. Including this lovely young lady, Katie. Unfortunately, I’ll be shooting my next film on 5/5, but I have a personal video response I will tweet you later on today. Stay tuned Katie ?? https://t.co/I4xdy0EP70— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 15, 2018
SURPRISE KATIE KELZENBERG! About a week ago, I come across a video on my Twitter feed, from a student at Stillwater Area High School (oldest high school in Minnesota) asking me if I would be her date to her prom. Unfortunately, I’ll be shooting during that time in Hawaii, BUT I was so impressed by this young lady’s charm and confidence to even ask me (ladies always get shy in front of me) that I had to do something special. I decided to rent out an entire theater (capacity 232 seats) in her town so Katie and her closest 232 friends and family can enjoy a special screening of RAMPAGE. And all the free popcorn, candy and soda high school kids can consume! You’re money’s no good Katie... everything is on Uncle DJ. ?????? ????!! And I also taped a special morning message surprising Katie and her high school that will play across the school’s intercom system... literally...RIGHT NOW, Katie should be turning red hearing me surprise her in front of her entire school. I wish I was there in person Katie, to see your reaction to all this, but I’ll hear about for sure and most importantly - you and all your friends have fun at the theater and ENJOY RAMPAGE! Thanks for being an AWESOME FAN and I’m a lucky dude to have fans like you. Uncle DJ ?????? Ps - the gorilla in Rampage is way smarter (and better looking) than I am, but don’t tell him that because he has a HUGE ego ??