Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson brought a ton of joy and excitement to one lucky fan by surprising her at school on Friday.

In one of the sweetest video you'll ever see, Katie Kelzenberg from Stillwater, Minnesota, breaks down in tears of joy as she hears Johnson's voice on her school's morning announcements.

"Alright, let’s start this Friday morning announcement off with a little bit of fun and a little bit of excitement ... You're probably thinking 'What is 'The Rock' doing on our intercom system!?'" he says. "Well, I'm sending a message to very special young lady."

He says that Katie, 18, may be embarrassed at that moment, "But I have to let you know I appreciate how cool and awesome you are for inviting me to your prom."

Johnson says he can't make the prom because he's filming, to which Katie jokes, "That's OK!"

But instead, Johnson rented out a theater for the lucky girl to invite her friends and family to all see his new movie "Rampage" with all kinds of free snacks.

"I want you to go and have the greatest time! I rented out 232 seats!" he says. "Katie, have the best time. Thank you for being awesome!"

After the message played, Katie spoke to the class and said, "I don't know what to say, like what!?"

Here is her original tweet asking him to prom. Watch the amazing video above!